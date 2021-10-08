Calcium Carbonate Concrete Has the Potential to Replace Conventional Concrete.

A new variety of concrete capable of reducing emissions can benefit the construction industry. Calcium carbonate concrete is produced from waste concrete and carbon dioxide from the air or industrial exhaust gases. It seems to be a potential construction material of the future, specifically in places where natural resources are limited.

Concrete samples. Two samples of calcium carbonate concrete, one using hardened cement paste (left) and the other using silica sand. Both raw materials are common construction and demolition waste products. Image Credit: Maruyama et al.

Concrete is a key component in building the modern world. Every tall building in the global cities utilizes versatile and durable material to give it strength and shape. Therefore the concrete industry is enormous and has a huge underlying cost.

As per the estimation, around 7% of the global carbon dioxide emission is generated from the manufacture and use of cement, which is the main component of concrete. A huge share of this 7% is due to the necessary use of calcium, typically obtained by burning limestone.

A new method to lower emissions levels caused by concrete use has been suggested and proven to work by Professor Ippei Maruyama and C4S (Calcium Carbonate Circulation System for Construction) project manager Professor Takafumi Noguchi, both from the Department of Architecture at the University of Tokyo.

The researchers have discovered a method to use waste concrete and capture carbon dioxide, and join them in a novel process into a practical form of concrete called calcium carbonate concrete.

The research has drawn inspiration from marine organisms that harden into a fossil over time. Maruyama was studying whether the same process that forms calcium carbonate deposits from dead organic matter could be applied to the concrete.

Calcium is necessary for the reaction between cement and water to form concrete. Maruyama saw this as a chance to study a less carbon-intensive approach to performing the same function.

Our concept is to acquire calcium from discarded concrete, which is otherwise going to waste. We combine this with carbon dioxide from industrial exhaust or even from the air. And we do this at much lower temperatures than those used to extract calcium from limestone at present. Ippei Maruyama, Professor, Department of Architecture, University of Tokyo

Calcium carbonate is a highly stable material making it a more durable construction material. The ability to recycle huge volumes of material and waste is of great advantage. However, currently, it is not possible for calcium carbonate concrete to replace conventional concrete.

It is not as strong as conventional concrete but can be used for a few building projects such as small houses. Also, only small blocks measuring few centimeters have currently been made.

It is exciting to make progress in this area, but there are still many challenges to overcome. As well as increasing the strength and size limits of calcium carbonate concrete, it would be even better if we could further reduce the energy use of the production process. However, we hope that in the coming decades, carbon-neutral calcium carbonate concrete will become the mainstream type of concrete and will be one of the solutions to climate change. Takafumi Noguchi, Professor, Department of Architecture, University of Tokyo

Journal Reference:

Maruyama, I., et al. (2021) A New Concept of Calcium Carbonate Concrete using Demolished Concrete and CO2. Journal of Advanced Concrete Technology. doi.org/10.3151/jact.19.1052.

Source: https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/index.html