BIM Advances Sustainable Construction Practices

A recent article published in Sustainability investigates the probable benefits of using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology in environmentally friendly construction. A questionnaire survey approach was adopted to identify the major obstacles to integrating sustainable construction and BIM.

Background

The construction sector has recently advanced to revolutionary project delivery, efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. It is further evolving to address its environmental impacts, such as consuming 25% of the world’s water and 40% of its energy while producing 25% of global waste.

BIM has emerged as a crucial tool for sustainable building and development. Its capability to enhance project quality, accurately estimate quantity, improve scheduling, and reduce costs is gaining recognition. Moreover, it facilitates enhanced cooperation and correspondence between various stakeholders through an integrated digital space for information exchange.

However, full integration of BIM into sustainable construction practices is challenging due to workflow issues, lack of industry standards, high software costs, and resistance to adopting novel practices. Overcoming these challenges can result in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and more sustainable buildings. Thus, this study identified the key advantages of integrating BIM and sustainability in construction while evaluating the related challenges.

Methods

A carefully crafted questionnaire survey was used to investigate the benefits of combining sustainability with BIM in construction. A panel comprising 30 experts in BIM, sustainability, and construction was assembled to ensure the pertinence of the questions.

A preliminary study was conducted to confirm the survey questions’ dependability and correctness. The results of this study helped refine and validate the questionnaire, ensuring its accuracy while capturing the views and experiences of construction industry professionals about integrating BIM with sustainable practices.

The questionnaire was distributed in person and online among civil engineers, architects, mechanical engineers, and electrical engineers with knowledge about BIM and sustainability in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. These participants were gathered using the snowball sampling technique.

A correlation analysis was performed between the variables within each questionnaire class to ensure the statistical validity of the quantitative research instrument. Notably, Cronbach’s alpha coefficient was computed for every part and the whole instrument to assess the internal consistency of the questionnaire.

The survey data was analyzed statistically using SPSS (Statistical Package for the Social Sciences) Version 23. The quantitative measures used include relative importance index (RII), one-sample t-test, independent samples test, one-way analysis of variance, and paired t-test.

Results and Discussion

Out of the 100 issued questionnaires, 89 were completed successfully, yielding a high response rate of 89%, improving the accuracy of the gathered data. This data was analyzed to determine the demographics of the 89 supervising engineers working as project managers, site engineers, or office engineers. Notably, most survey respondents were male, indicating male domination in the construction industry. Additionally, most of these had a master’s degree in civil engineering and worked as office engineers. The bulk of respondents had over ten years of construction experience.

Most engineers (92.1%) had previously attended BIM training courses/workshops and were substantially aware of sustainability. However, 7.9% stated they did not know about the issue. Thus, continued focus on BIM and sustainability education is necessary.

The respondents’ mean rating on the environmental advantages of BIM in construction was 4.15 out of 5 and an RII of 83.10%. Notably, the top-ranked benefit was ‘reducing materials wastage’ with a mean rating of 4.34 and an RII of 86.74%. Alternatively, the economic advantages section received a mean rating of 4.21 with an RII of 84.11%. The top-ranked economic benefit, ‘enhancing design efficiency’, received a mean rating of 4.42 and an RII of 88.31%.

The social advantages of BIM in construction were ranked a minimum of 3.75 with an RII of 75.06%. ‘Enhancing the quality of life for individuals’ received the maximum rating of 4.34 with an RII of 86.74%. Additionally, ‘providing a centralized database that supports the management of the entire building life cycle process’ was ranked as the most important BIM benefit.

Regarding challenges, the ‘substantial cost of training staff’, was ranked maximum at 4.17 and an RII of 83.37%, reflecting high agreement on ‘deficiency of skilled personnel to implement BIM projects’. Additionally, a high workload due to frequent changes in BIM models from design to construction phases significantly impacts efficiency.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, the researchers comprehensively illustrated the benefits and challenges of integrating BIM and sustainable construction. The economic advantages ranked first with a relative weight of 84.11%, followed by environmental and social advantages with relative weights of 83.10% and 80.83%, respectively.

However, effective integration of BIM in construction requires cooperation between scholars, legislators, and business executives. Additionally, efforts should be made to raise awareness, set standards, offer education and training, and address technical, financial, and legal issues.

The researchers suggest integrating BIM with other sustainable construction methods to develop comprehensive sustainable solutions such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green materials.

Journal Reference

Cheng, Q., Tayeh, B. A., Abu, I., Alaloul, W. S., & Aldahdooh, Z. A. (2024). Leveraging BIM for Sustainable Construction: Benefits, Barriers, and Best Practices. Sustainability, 16(17), 7654. DOI: 10.3390/su16177654, https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/17/7654

