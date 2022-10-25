Posted in | News | Technology

Lucideon Unveils Pioneering New Test for Mortar Durability

Construction industry testing specialist Lucideon has launched a pioneering new method to assess the durability of mortar.

Dr Geoff Edgell. Image Credit: Lucideon

The company’s new special publication, “Determination of the Freeze Thaw Resistance of Mortar”, provides guidance around assessing the ability of mortars to withstand UK climatic conditions.

Developed to be in line with specifications set by the European Standards Organisation, the mortar durability test aims to ensure that products used in building projects are of the required standard across the UK and Europe. It will also provide a useful tool for insurers.

Dr Geoff Edgell, Lucideon’s Principal Consultant for Construction, said: “This is an extremely important subject and becoming more so as time goes on because cement manufacturers, in seeking to produce more environmentally friendly products, are reducing the amount of ordinary Portland cement in their products.

“We are also seeing new types of mortar being introduced to the market.

“As a result, we need to be able to determine that mortars being produced are going to be durable for use in UK climatic conditions.

“The test, which has been calibrated against performance on-site at a very severe exposure location in the East Midlands, is available now.

“We believe it is the first of its type available in the UK.”

The mortar durability test joins Lucideon’s established ‘freeze/thaw’ assessment method, used for the testing of clay-based products and forms the basis of the European test method for clay bricks.

Lucideon has been developing and operating these accelerated tests for over 45 years.

Accepted as industry standards, the Stoke-on-Trent based company’s current tests for masonry walling, roof tiles and pavers are UKAS accredited and have been validated against natural conditions.

A copy of the special publication and a video explaining the new mortar durability test is available at www.lucideon.com/mortar.

Source: http://www.lucideon.com

