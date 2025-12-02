H.E. Mr. Máté Pesti, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the People’s Republic of China, Visits Cubic Sensor and Instrument CO., Ltd.

On November 20, H.E. Mr. Máté Pesti, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the People’s Republic of China, led a delegation to visit Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd. The Chairman of Cubic, Dr. Youhui Xiong, along with the relevant team members, warmly received the ambassador and his team.

Image Credit: Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd

Dr. Xiong extended a cordial welcome to Ambassador Pesti and provided a detailed introduction on the construction progress of Cubic Hungary factory, as well as the layout of company’s global strategies. Dr. Xiong highlighted the longstanding friendship between China and Hungary and noted the continuous deepening of bilateral relations. Looking ahead, Dr. Xiong emphasized that Cubic will leverage localized operations and scientific-educational resources in Hungary and the EU to expand Cubic team and accelerate the implementation of industrial projects.

Ambassador Pesti expressed his appreciation for Cubic’s technological strength and strategic vision. He emphasized that under the Belt and Road initiative, Hungary has become an important gateway for Chinese companies entering the European market, with many Chinese enterprises experiencing positive growth in the country. Ambassador Pesti welcomed high-tech companies like Cubic to increase investment in Hungary, actively recruit local talents, and jointly contribute to a new chapter in China-Hungary economic and trade cooperation.

Following the discussions, both sides exchanged gifts and visited Cubic R&D center, and they also engaged in friendly exchanges on Sino-Hungarian technological development and traditional culture. The visit was accompanied by Mr. Marcell Fisi, Head of the Economic, Trade and Investment Promotion Section of the Embassy of Hungary, and Mr. Wang Ziyin, Advisor of the Economic, Trade and Investment Promotion Section of the Embassy of Hungary in Beijing.