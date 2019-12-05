Gira Win London Construction Award 2019

Gira, one of the world’s leading full-range suppliers of intelligent building technology is proud to be awarded with ‘Fire Safety Solution of the Year’ at the London Construction Awards 2019.

Mark Booth, MD, Gira with impressionist, Alistair McGowan. Image Credit: Gira

The Gira Smoke Alarm Dual Q took the crown as Fire Safety Solution of the Year at The London Construction Awards, which were announced the evening of Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Recognising achievements, developments and innovations within London’s booming construction industry, this prestigious awards ceremony featured a wide range of categories specifically designed for solution providers, contractors, architects, civil engineers, developers and local authorities.

Twice as safe by measuring both temperature and scattered light, the award-winning Gira Dual Q smoke alarm device is equipped with two detection processes and marked with the Q quality seal. Attaining twice the level of safety, Gira Dual Q visually identifies small smoke particles before the situation gets too dangerous. In addition, thermal sensors measure temperature changes within the room. In this way various types of fires, such as liquid fire, can be registered more rapidly and reliably identified.

For even more safety, convenience and efficiency, the functions of the Gira Dual Q smoke alarm device can be networked and expanded through optionally available devices: up to 40 devices.

The London Construction Awards is co-hosted with the leading exhibition, London Build and is said to be the leading Construction & Design Awards for London. Free to enter and impartially judged by a panel of industry experts, Gira is extremely proud to have been honoured as a winner in front of 600+ movers and shakers from London’s construction industry.

Mark Booth Managing Director, Gira UK says “To be recognised as a finalist and then award-winner is truly a remarkable achievement for both brand and business at this year’s London Construction Awards. Winning the award for Fire Safety Solution of the Year is a credit to our commitment for quality design and endurance, as well as our strong market desire to help property developers [and owners] protect and secure their buildings.”

“As more people discover the virtues of intelligent building technology, we find ourselves in the right position to guide, optimise, support and nurture the ever-evolving ‘Smart Home’ sector and respectively, new build and retrofit design and construction” says Mark.

Source: https://www.gira.com/en/index.html?logo