SuperFOIL Manager Launches Shire Construction Products

The man behind one of SuperFOIL Insulation’s newest products, SuperClose is launching a new brand, Shire Construction Products.

William Bown

Inspired by the creative and entrepreneurial spirit at SuperFOIL Insulation, Robert Quinton is following his ambitions of building a new brand of complementary products.

Based at Shirebrook in Derbyshire, Shire Construction Products will manufacture pre-formed insulated cavity closers for the construction industry. These tailor-made A-Frame Former cavity closers provide high performance insulation for window surrounds while reducing the need for on-site joinery. The company will also supply other construction products through an online shop.

Joining the firm as director, Robert Quinton said:

“14 months after I joined SuperFOIL, I’m excited to be building a new company, Shire Construction Products.

“Working at SuperFOIL was an incredible experience and it’s inspired me to launch a new company. The entrepreneurial way of thinking which is encouraged within SuperFOIL has taught me so much about business and how to succeed.

“One of the best things about SuperFOIL is their eagerness to build on the ideas of their team. When I told the managing director, Will about my idea for wide rolls of SFTV, he saw the opportunity it represented and together, we dove straight into making the idea a reality and making it a success. SuperFOIL showed me how, with enthusiasm, hard work and ingenuity, you can take an idea, develop it, bring it to market in next to no time.

“I’ve really loved working at SuperFOIL and I’m really grateful for everything I’ve learned from them, but we’ll continue working together. At Shire Construction Products, our insulation products will work hand in hand and we’re even going to be stocking SuperFOIL’s products. This has already proved very successful in supplying our products to the NHS for temporary buildings where no other insulation product could meet the requirements.

“Between SuperFOIL’s roof, floor and wall insulation and our pre-formed cavity closers and other construction products, we can help homes to become as energy efficient and comfortable as possible. It’s going to be a great partnership.”

The managing director of SuperFOIL Insulation, William Bown said:

“We’re sad to see Rob leave the SuperFOIL team but we’re really excited for him. From when he first joined us after leaving YBS, he proved himself to be a great colleague and I’m sure he’ll do well with Shire Construction Products. Our two companies will be working together closely and, together, our products can deliver exceptional solutions to a wide range of construction projects.

“At SuperFOIL, we take great pride in developing the skills of our team members and helping them to achieve their ambitions. I’m glad that Rob has gained so much from his time at SuperFOIL and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Joining Robert at Shire Construction Products is his former YBS colleague, Ritchie Bleackley. Together, they bring 37 years of experience in the construction and insulation industries.

Recently, Shire Construction Products and SuperFOIL Insulation have worked together to aid the construction of new temporary buildings for the NHS to help hospitals dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Source: http://www.superfoil.co.uk/