Peab Builds Apartments in Espoo

Peab has been commissioned to build 137 apartments on Uuno Kailas Road 4 in Espoo for the Kojamo Group. The contract is worth EUR 15 million.

Marko Rinkinen, Region Manager, Peab, Finland.

The project consists of a high-rise with five to eight floors and four staircases with 137 high class apartments with one to four rooms. Peab has previously built homes for Kojamo in the same tract.

“In recent years we have built a number of high class high rises in the capital city region together with Kojamo. We are very pleased that our excellent cooperation will continue in this project and that we can contribute to fulfilling the need for more housing in Espoo,” says Region Manager Marko Rinkinen, Peab Finland.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will begin in May 2020 and occupation is planned for January 2022.

The project will be order registered in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/