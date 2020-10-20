New Training Academy for Construction Professionals

SITECH UK & Ireland, the leading distributor of Trimble® machine control technology for the heavy and civil construction industry, has launched a new training Academy to support operators using construction technology. The Academy includes a selection of courses delivered through distance learning, practical demonstrations and face-to-face classrooms sessions. Sessions are suitable for everyone, from beginners to advanced users, meaning operators at all levels can refine their skills and expertise.

Machine control technology and site positioning systems provide construction firms with highly accurate data, lower surveying costs and improved efficiency, giving businesses a competitive edge in a market that is rapidly digitalising. However, a certain level of operator skill is essential to achieve these benefits. Operators must receive thorough training to ensure that machine control hardware and software is used to its full potential and that the business achieves good return on investment.

The Academy involves a SITECH-certified series of face-to-face training sessions — all delivered in line with Government social distancing guidelines. The courses are split into several categories, including on-machine, off machine (site positioning), site software, surveyor, lasers and levels, and professional services such as drones.

“Machine control technology gives businesses a huge competitive advantage and the ability to tender for large infrastructure projects. However, a key issue for operators is getting the right training from the start,” explained David Allen, Technical Support Manager at SITECH UK & Ireland. “That is why we have devised such a thorough training programme, to make sure construction businesses can perform at their absolute best. We’ve thought about the individual too, all courses from basic- to advanced-level are available in visual and audio formats to accommodate the individual learner.”

“The course content has been developed by SITECH’s experienced team and each trainer has been certified by Trimble’s Train the Trainer course,” said Ian Barnes, Head of Business at SITECH UK & Ireland. “But their knowledge isn’t just academic — each trainer works hands-on with machine control, site positioning and Trimble software on a regular basis, which means we can guarantee a skilled and knowledgeable tutor for each course.”

Whether you’re just starting out or are an industry expert, the SITECH Academy can ensure that your skills and knowledge are at their best when using Trimble technology. Visit our website to book a course https://www.sitechukandireland.com/training/.

Source: https://www.sitechukandireland.com/