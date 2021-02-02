AntwerpXL Postponed to December 2021

AntwerpXL, the award-winning breakbulk and heavy lift event, has been postponed from March 2021 to 7 – 9 December 2021 in a decision made in consultation with the community due the continuing circumstances surrounding the pandemic. The live event, which during its incredible first edition attracted key visitors and exhibitors from across the industry’s biggest, best and most innovative players will be held at the Antwerp Expo in Antwerp, Belgium.

As well as networking opportunities and an award-winning exhibition, the breakbulk and heavy lift communities will benefit from the insights of some of the industry’s leading experts on a wide range of trends and issues impacting the industry and shaping the future of breakbulk in the conference.

Also at the show will be a brand new XL Industry Trends focus, a next-gen roundtable debate, with input from AntwerpXL’s 40 Under 40 winners, as well as a critical post-COVID-19 market analysis.

Sophie McKimm, Event Manager of AntwerpXL, says: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce the return of AntwerpXL; after the success of the inaugural event, we know how valuable holding an event in person is to the industry. In a recent industry survey over 82% of respondents choose a live exhibition similarly to previous years as their preferred format for a future event, once safe to do so.

“Virtual events can offer a certain level of content, but we understand how important it still is for us to connect and continue to foster key relationships face to face. We are confident that, with the positive global vaccine roll-out programme providing the ability for international visitors, which are key to the success of the show, and a December date we will achieve great success!”

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp, says: “We are very happy that Easyfairs will organise a new edition of Antwerp XL in 2021. More than any other sector, breakbulk is a people’s business and the breakbulk community is looking forward to meeting live again. Together with the City of Antwerp, we are therefore very excited to welcome visitors in Antwerp, your breakbulk home port, in the magical spirit of Christmas.”

This decision has been made in close consultation with the industry and due to the ongoing unforeseeable, unavoidable and unprecedented global scope of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has led to the Government implementing ongoing measures to maintain social distancing, further continuing the Force Majeure situation.

During the lead up to the December 2021 event, AntwerpXL will launch a series of regular content initiatives, putting the focus on the key issues that the industry currently faces and its solutions. The new ‘XL Trends…’ series will connect innovative brands with forward-thinking specifiers to cover innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation trends. This new series will provide the knowledge, resources and tools those working in breakbulk logistic need to prepare for 2021 and beyond.

AntwerpXL provides all year-round knowledge and resources, feeding into a platform for the industry to come together, networking with people from across the industry and find the products and solutions needed for their businesses. For more information about the event, visit: www.antwerpxl.com.

Source: https://www.antwerpxl.com/