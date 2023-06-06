Lorin Highlights Collection of Pre-Cut Coil Anodized Aluminum Sheets

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, has expanded its collection of stock pre-cut sheets for a variety of interior architectural applications including ceiling tiles, paneling, backsplashes, column covers, decorative trim, and more. Offered in a variety of colors and finishes, including beautiful and elegant Copper Penny and Weathered Rust, Aluminum Stock Sheets enable architects and designers to select products with exceptional functionality, superior durability, and excellent aesthetics that “Reflect Your Vision.” The sheets are shipped ready to form and punch.

Image Credit: Lorin Industries, Inc.

​​​​​​​The Copper Penny finish matches the appearance of a well-traveled copper penny, and just like a penny, it will last a long time, as it will not patina like natural copper. Lorin’s Anodized Aluminum Copper Penny sheets weigh 60 percent less than real copper and painted steel products, providing strength and ease of use, along with a naturally beautiful finish. Copper Penny is available for order in 48.5” x 96” sheets with no minimum order quantity required and is offered in .025 gauge. The Copper Penny sheets can also be used for exterior applications including wall cladding.

The Weathered Rust finish achieves the aesthetic appeal of authentic weathered rust while providing the unmatched strength and durability of Lorin Anodized Aluminum. Lightweight and easy to work with, Weathered Rust is available for order in 48.5” x 96” sheets with no minimum order quantity required and is offered in 0.025 gauge. Rust is perfect for creating an aesthetic weathered rust look in modern, classic or traditional interior spaces where designers are looking to add a contrast of colors and beautiful weathered textures. Weathered Rust can be used in a variety of interior projects, from foyers, wall columns, cabinets, accent walls, reception areas, offices, apartments, counters, and much more, it is only limited to your creative vision.

Lorin’s Anodized Aluminum sheets can be made in a variety of colors and finishes and deliver functionality, superior durability, and excellent aesthetics. The cost-effective coil anodizing process, pioneered by Lorin, protects the aluminum while also improving its aesthetic properties and durability. Lorin’s Anodized Aluminum Sheets feature consistent color throughout the entire anodized sheet.

Lorin Anodized Aluminum is a perfect material to replace the mundane look of paint or other standard materials. Anodized aluminum is lightweight and easy to manipulate and requires less work than other metals, including copper. Anodizing is an electro-chemical process that builds an anodic layer from the aluminum, thus protecting it from the elements. The durable material will not chip, flake, peel, or patina. It also resists scratches, requires minimal maintenance, and comes with a twenty year surface warranty. No minimum order quantity required for the stocked sheets.

Lorin Anodized Aluminum sheets are 100 percent recyclable, making them a smart, environmentally sustainable and responsible material decision and an excellent choice for architects working on Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building projects.

For more information about Lorin’s collection of Pre-Cut Coil Anodized Aluminum Sheets, visit: https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/