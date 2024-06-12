Enhancing Bonding Strength in Bamboo-Based Composites

A recent review article accepted for publication in Heliyon systematically examined several factors that influence the bonding strength of bamboo-based composites, which are gaining prominence as a green building material.

Background

Historically, wood and bamboo have been essential construction materials globally. However, bamboo suffers from inconsistent mechanical qualities and variable geometry and structure. Its irregular tube shape and diameter complicate joint and connection formation.

Engineered bamboo products like bamboo lumber, laminated bamboo, bamboo scrimber, and bamboo-timber composites are sturdier alternatives. The durability and quality of such products are governed by the interfacial bonds, whose strength is further influenced by multiple factors including adhesive penetration, curing rate, and clamping conditions.

Thus, this study comprehensively discussed the variables influencing the bonding properties of bamboo products, highlighting the optimal parameters and procedures essential for enhancing the quality and reliability of bamboo-based composites.

Gluing Factors

Gluing factors significantly influence the bonding strength and quality of bamboo-based constructions as adhesives are used in large amounts in bamboo composites. Thus, adhesive type, solid content, spread rate, application method, and modification need careful examination.

A symbiotic relationship between the bamboo's properties, adhesive characteristics, and bonding process is necessary to maximize the performance of bamboo-based composites. Melamine urea formaldehyde (MUF) and phenol resorcinol formaldehyde (PRF) adhesives exhibit optimal properties for use in bamboo products meant for exterior and interior structural applications.

PRF adhesives are particularly suitable when resin content falls between 10% to 18%. Such optimal adhesive selection ensures formidable interfacial bonds, maintaining the structural integrity of bamboo products.

Bamboo Components

The basic structural and physical properties of adherent bamboo affect the bonding quality of the composites. Bamboo, a biomass material, has an uneven microscopic structure and its culm mainly comprises parenchyma cells and fiber cells. The type of bamboo species, area, and age under outdoor conditions significantly impact the bonding strength. Additionally, properties such as porosity, density, cell wall characteristics, moisture content, extracellular spaces, node, element type, and element size play deterministic roles in product performance.

The chemical constituents within bamboo culms negatively impact interfacial bonds, weakening product properties and their potential structural applications. However, careful material quality control and processes to remove these constituents can enhance bamboo bonding properties.

Among diverse bamboo species, Phyllostachys heterocycla and Guadua angustifolia kunt exhibit superior interfacial bonding capabilities. However, the integrity of these bonds may gradually diminish over prolonged durations under sustained load conditions.

Elevated Temperatures

The adhesives’ thermal performance influences failure models and mechanical properties such as the bonding strength of bamboo products. This impact can be positive or negative depending upon the temperature. Thus, temperature resistance is an important factor in bamboo-based construction,

MUF adhesives exhibit better connection strength than PRF at low temperatures, similar to the bonding strength of solid wood. However, their chemical structure degrades when exposed to temperatures over 150 °C. Alternatively, PRF adhesives retain robust interfacial bonding even at elevated temperatures, making them an ideal choice for applications subject to heat stress.

Manufacturing Methods

Engineered bamboo products are processed by different methods to create regular construction materials with straight edges from irregular, circular canes. Various parameters influence the mechanical properties of these products such as bonding strength, layers’ arrangement, kind of treatment, clamping pressure, time under pressure, pressing type, temperatures, surface characteristics, loading direction, etc.

The bleaching treatment is better than the caramelizing process on bamboo products because it enhances surface properties for bonding. This is attributed to the modified chemical lignin content during bleaching, which produces higher surface energy.

Additionally, a rough surface exhibits higher bonding strength rather than smoother. Any surface treatment should be done before adhesive application since the treatment harms the glue line bonding strength. Overall, surface preparation before product manufacturing is important to achieve optimal performance.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite its potential, multiple challenges limit the adoption of bamboo composites in construction. Firstly, achieving a high bonding strength of bamboo composites at a low cost is difficult. Thus, innovative material science approaches are required to develop cost-effective and eco-friendly adhesives.

Universally accepted standards and codes for bamboo products are absent, making it difficult to assess, compare, and certify bamboo-based materials. Developing standardized methods can minimize variability in bamboo quality while testing protocols can ensure long-term consistent performance of composite materials.

Furthermore, environmental factors such as corrosion and insect infestation can adversely affect engineered bamboo construction, necessitating innovative production techniques to scale bamboo composite manufacturing while maintaining quality and durability. Varying properties of bamboo species across different geographical locations increase the complexity of standardization and application. Thus, understanding and categorizing these variations is important for effective utilization.

In conclusion, this comprehensive review discussing the variables that impact the bonding properties of bamboo products can contribute to high-quality, reliable bamboo-based construction applications.

Journal Reference

Sewar, Y., Amran, M., Avudaiappan, S., Gamil, Y., & Rashid, R. S. M. (2024). Bonding strength performance of bamboo-based composite materials: An in-depth insight for sustainable construction applications. Heliyon, e32155. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e32155, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024081866

