Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Researchers Develop CNN-Based Structural Health Monitoring Method Using Beam Vibrations

A study published in Buildings introduces a deep learning-based approach to structural health monitoring that leverages vibration data from two beam-ABAQUS models as input. Using a convolutional neural network (CNN), the method demonstrated near-perfect accuracy in locating damages as small as 3 and 6 cm in beams through laboratory experiments involving four beams with varying damage scenarios.

Engineer working on building site.
Study: Research on Concrete Beam Damage Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks and Vibrations from ABAQUS Models and Computer Vision. Image Credit: Happy_stocker/Shutterstock.com

Background

Vibration data and deep learning techniques, such as CNNs, have become valuable tools for detecting structural damage. Structural vibration information is typically collected through image-based displacement sensors. However, challenges remain in determining whether these methods can reliably identify small internal damages, such as hollow areas in concrete beams.

Dynamic features like natural frequency, mode shape, and damping ratio are commonly used to assess structural health. These features enable the identification and localization of damage by correlating vibrations with structural conditions based on dynamic theory. However, minimal damages often introduce subtle changes to these characteristics, and environmental factors can further complicate their reliability.

To address this, the study explored an edge-detection-based displacement sensor for recording vibrations and evaluated its potential for training a CNN to accurately identify and classify damage.

Methods

The researchers used an ABAQUS model to simulate structural vibrations, generating data from several measurement points under dynamic loads. To make the dataset reflect real-world conditions, they added Gaussian white noise with varying signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). This approach tested the model’s ability to handle noise while still detecting damage effectively.

Related Stories

The CNN model was built with three main layers, each serving a specific purpose:

  • Convolutional layer: Identified key features in the vibration data, such as patterns that could signal damage.
  • Pooling layer: Reduced the size of the data, keeping essential information while making the model faster and easier to train.
  • Fully connected layer: Combined all the features to classify the type and location of the damage.

The input data consisted of raw vibration signals recorded from specific points on the beams. These signals were structured as a two-dimensional matrix, capturing both spatial and temporal details. As the data passed through the CNN, it was refined layer by layer, eventually producing a one-dimensional vector in the final layer. This output directly matched specific damage categories, providing clear and interpretable results.

To test the method, the team ran experiments on four beams with different types of internal damage. They collected 800 vibration samples (200 per beam) using an optimized computer vision-based displacement sensor. The dataset was divided into 70 % for training, 20 % for validation, and 10 % for testing. This setup allowed the researchers to train the CNN and evaluate how well it detected and classified damage.

Results and Discussion

The CNN model delivered solid results during training, validation, and prediction. For example, when the noise level was relatively high (SNR of 90 dB), the model achieved an accuracy of 74.36 %. As the noise level decreased, the accuracy improved significantly, eventually hitting 100 %.

Some errors cropped up, mostly around the three endpoints of the beams. This makes sense because damage near the free ends of the beams tends to have less of an effect on their overall behavior. Another issue was that overlapping damage points on the beams made it harder for the model to differentiate between specific cases.

Training the model with different SNR levels also showed some interesting patterns. While the training curves had a similar shape overall, lower SNRs meant the model needed more time to stabilize. As the noise increased, the accuracy dropped, and there was a bigger gap between the training and validation losses. Still, by the end of the training process, both losses leveled out. The final testing accuracy came in at an impressive 97 %, which speaks to the effectiveness of the approach.

The vibration data collected from the beams also confirmed that the image-based displacement sensors worked well. The sensors consistently captured clear and similar vibration patterns across all four beams. In total, researchers recorded 800 vibration samples—200 for each beam. The differences in these samples were due to the various forces applied during testing, as the team used a hammer to excite the beams with different levels of impact.

Conclusion

This study demonstrated how a CNN, paired with an image-based displacement sensor, could effectively detect damage in structural beams. The CNN was able to analyze raw vibration data and accurately classify damage, while the sensor reliably captured vibrations from several measurement points. Together, they provided a promising approach to structural health monitoring.

However, like any new method, there were some challenges. The sensor’s accuracy depended on factors like the camera quality and its distance from the structure, while the CNN required consistent and reliable data to perform at its best. These are areas that could be refined in future research.

Despite these limitations, the researchers are optimistic about the potential of this approach. They believe it can be scaled to larger datasets and applied to more complex structures, as the core principles of the method remain consistent across different scenarios. This makes it a valuable tool for improving how we monitor and maintain infrastructure in the future.

Journal Reference

Bai, X. & Zhang, Z. (2025). Research on Concrete Beam Damage Detection Using Convolutional Neural Networks and Vibrations from ABAQUS Models and Computer Vision. Buildings15(2), 220–220. DOI: 10.3390/buildings15020220, https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/15/2/220

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, January 24). Researchers Develop CNN-Based Structural Health Monitoring Method Using Beam Vibrations. AZoBuild. Retrieved on January 27, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23694.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Researchers Develop CNN-Based Structural Health Monitoring Method Using Beam Vibrations". AZoBuild. 27 January 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23694>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Researchers Develop CNN-Based Structural Health Monitoring Method Using Beam Vibrations". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23694. (accessed January 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Researchers Develop CNN-Based Structural Health Monitoring Method Using Beam Vibrations. AZoBuild, viewed 27 January 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23694.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback