Global Drain Technologies Highlights the 6000 Series Slot Drain: A Game-Changer in Industrial Water Management

Global Drain Technologies (GDT), a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality drainage systems, highlights its innovative 6000 Series Slot Drain, a state-of-the-art drainage system designed to meet the demanding needs of industrial and commercial environments, offering unparalleled performance, durability, and versatility.

Image Credit: Global Drain Technologies (GDT)

The 6000 Series Slot Drain features a sleek, efficient design with a narrow 1/2" slot opening, maximizing water flow while minimizing visual impact. Its robust stainless steel construction ensures longevity and reliability in high-traffic areas and harsh conditions. The system boasts an impressive flow rate of up to 27 gallons per minute per linear foot, making it ideal for handling large volumes of water quickly and efficiently.

One of the key advantages of the 6000 Series Slot Drain is its modular design, allowing for easy customization to fit specific project requirements. The system is available in various lengths and can be configured with multiple outlet options, providing flexibility for diverse installation needs. Its ADA-compliant design ensures accessibility and safety in public spaces.

The 6000 Series Slot Drain excels in corrosion resistance, making it suitable for environments exposed to chemicals and other corrosive substances. This feature, combined with its durability, significantly reduces maintenance costs and extends the system's lifespan. The drain's pre-sloped design ensures efficient water drainage by directing water flow towards the outlet, while also facilitating easy cleaning and debris removal, further minimizing operational expenses.

This versatile drainage solution is ideal for numerous applications, including manufacturing facilities, warehouses, food processing plants, commercial kitchens, car washes, and airport hangars. Its ability to withstand heavy loads is evidenced by its Load Class C rating, allowing it to endure up to 56,200 lbs per foot of pressure. This makes it particularly well-suited for areas with heavy pedestrian traffic or industrial equipment such as forklifts.