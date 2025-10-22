Biochar Addition Significantly Improves CO2 Storage and Strength

A study team from Hefei University of Technology, Zhejiang University, and South China University of Technology revealed that adding carefully treated biochar to cement can significantly improve the material's ability to trap and store carbon dioxide while strengthening it.

Investigation of the CO 2 adsorption behavior of alkali-modified biochar components in cement composites. Image Credit: Binglin Guo, Ping Ye, Huyong Qin, Cheng Wang, Yang Liu, Yuyang Chen, Pengfei Bian, Di Lu, Lei Wang, Tongsheng Zhang, Weiping Zhao, Binggen Zhan & Qijun Yu

Cement production contributes significantly to global CO 2 emissions. Finding cost-effective techniques to store carbon directly in building materials might reduce the industry’s environmental impact. The new study looked at how altering biochar, a porous carbon-rich substance derived from plant waste, could render cement more sustainable.

The researchers made biochar by heating corn straw at various temperatures and separating its principal component, sedimented particles. The original and divided biochar samples were treated with an alkali solution to improve structure and evaluated for CO 2 adsorption. The researchers then mixed these biochars with cement in varied quantities to test their impacts on strength and carbon capture.

The study found that sedimented particles were more effective at trapping CO 2 than untreated biochar. Alkali treatment also increased the material's pore structure. Biochar made at 500 °C performed the best overall, combining significant adsorption with increased cement performance.

When incorporated into cement, the CO 2 -saturated modified biochar increased the density and strength of the material, especially at a one percent replacement ratio. The research also revealed that the biochar primarily captures CO 2 through physical adsorption, which takes place rapidly and effectively under standard conditions.

In addition to increasing mechanical strength, biochar lowered the overall carbon footprint of cement mixtures. The researchers determined that the proper mix of biochar type, treatment, and dose can help change regular cement into a carbon-storing material while maintaining performance.