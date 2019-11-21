AIT Presents Solutions for AI-Powered Urban Planning and Future Mobility

From 19 to 21 November 2019, the Smart City World Congress will take place in Barcelona and AIT’s stand will be there too

Vienna (AIT). Cities and regions are undergoing a massive digital transformation. The challenges in terms of climate-intelligent spatial planning, sustainable energy supply and mobility are enormous. The AIT Austrian Institute of Technology is positioning itself as a strong partner in these areas in order to develop solutions for the smart resilient cities and mobility solutions of tomorrow. From 19 to 21 November, representatives from business, public administration and research from over 120 countries will meet in Barcelona at the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's largest and most important congress in this field, to discuss the challenges of the smart, sustainable and resilient cities of the future and to present solutions. The AIT will be represented with a booth on the congress.

Digital know-how for the Smart City: AI-powered urban planning interactive and in real time

The cities of the future must not only be equipped with smart technologies, but also

be planned digitally - from the quarter to the building. As one of the key innovations in this area, the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology is presenting the City Intelligence Lab (CIL) for the first time at the Smart City Expo. The CIL is an interactive planning and analysis platform supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

"With establishing the CIL we have developed a model laboratory for the urban planning practice of the future. There is currently no comparable laboratory infrastructure in the world in which digital urban planning practice can offer new opportunities for urban decision-making with the use of big data, artificial intelligence and augmented reality," says Nikolas Neubert, Head of the Competence Unit for Digital Resilient Cities at the Center for Energy.

With the CIL it is possible to plan more transparently and faster and to discuss factually partly competing interests of the urban society as well as complexities such as climate change. In addition, the actors involved as well as the population can be more intensively involved in the planning process. The laboratory is not only in use in Vienna, but worldwide in the sense of a co-creative development approach. "Recently, the smart reviatlisation of three Uzbekistan cities has been supervised by the lab. Among other things, scenarios such as the climate situation in city districts were simulated and measures developed with the citizen,” says Nikolas Neubert.

Rapid prototyping and deployment in the City Intelligence Lab

One method to use artificial intelligence is Rapid Prototyping, allowing complex development scenarios for cities or new districts to be developed, implemented and integrated into existing concepts. This approach was developed at the AIT and can be tested in the City Intelligence Lab.

Innovative mobility solutions

Mobility is an essential element of tomorrow's smart city. AIT has developed a broad spectrum of tools to create sustainable, affordable and efficient mobility systems for tomorrow's cities. “One vital aspect here is to record, analyse and simulate human mobility behaviour. We also need to assess and evaluate the effect of planned measures on individual infrastructures or the entire transport system,” explains Arno Klamminger, Head of Center for Mobility Systems.

Smartphone app as future e-ticketing solution

“The tools and technologies developed at the Center for Mobility Systems help to answer these questions and support transport planning and policy decision-making,” says Klamminger.

For example, the experts at AIT use smartphones to automatically record the routes people take and their means of transport. This data can then be used for quick and simple mobility surveys, automatically calculating travel times, and especially for innovative Be-In/Be-Out ticketing systems (Autonomous Ticketing).

AIT also offers tailor-made, scalable solutions for the simulation, analysis and optimization of pedestrian flows for safe infrastructures, reliable wayfinding, planning certainty and customer convenience. These include evacuation scenarios for buildings or public places, new approaches in the design of public transport vehicles and stations as well as the optimization of customer flows in shopping malls.

Smart City Expo World Congress 2019

19 to 21 November 2019

Gran Via, Hall 2, Level 0, Street E, Stand 519

Side event on 20th November: Workshop on Positive Energy Districts (PED)

The Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology together with AIT is inviting for a pioneering workshop discussing the future of Positive-Energy-Districts (PED). The format connects decision-makers, urban practitioners and pioneers showing good practice examples and opening up the forum to discuss pathways towards the implementation of PEDs. The workshop will contribute to EU initiative under SET-Plan, Action 3.2 Smart Cities and Communities, show good practice examples and discuss pathways towards implementation. The Workshop will take place on November 20 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Smart City Expo in Barcelona.

