Metrohm USA Announces 8th Annual Young Chemist Award Winner

Metrohm USA is pleased to announce the winner of its 2020 Young Chemist Award, Dr. Pawan Jolly. Pawan is a Senior Research Scientist at Harvard’s Wyss Institute where he works under the supervision of Donald E. Ingber, MD, PhD, Director Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University.

Pawan’s research focuses on developing an anti-fouling sensor coating to be used in low cost diagnostic tools. The ‘eRapid’ nanocomposite material coating for electronic sensors prevents biofouling, thereby ensuring signal sensitivity. This coating enables rapid detection of virtually any analyte within minutes from a drop of blood without requiring sample preparation. The eRapid platform is highly scalable and has the potential to disrupt medical diagnostics, as well as industrial, environmental, and food sensing applications.

Pawan will accept his award and present a short overview of his work at Metrohm’s booth event at PITTCON 2020 in Chicago, IL on March 4 at 3:00 pm.

Two $1,000 runner-up prizes were awarded to Fay Nicholson (Research Advisor: Moritz Kirchner, MD, PhD) from the Dana Faber Cancer Institute on her research on in vivo imaging of cancer using Surface-Enhanced Spatially Offset Resonance Raman spectroscopy and Sabrina Younan (Research Advisor: Dr. Jing Gu) from San Diego State University for her work on stabilizing silicon nanowires with a zinc-doping for photoelectrochemical H2 generation.

“This year, we’ve seen a record number of submissions for our Young Chemist Award,” says Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA. “Every year, it gets more difficult to select a winner among so many deserving candidates, but we’re proud to make this help energize young scientists doing outstanding research in the field of analytical chemistry.”

The Young Chemist Award is open to all undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate and doctorate students residing and studying in the U.S. and Canada, who are performing novel research in the fields of titration, ion chromatography, spectroscopy and electrochemistry.

