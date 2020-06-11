Posted in | Technology

NIR Spectroscopy Guide for QC Laboratories

Across the wide range of material and chemical production industries, demand is growing for improved quality assurance and quality control (QC) processes. As the regulation and quality requirements become stricter in these industries, there is an increasing focus on developing cost-saving and time-efficient methods. Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is a method that addresses these requirements and is particularly suited for driving efficiencies in QC.

The free guide contains all the need-to-know information on:

  • The basic principles of how NIR spectroscopy works
  • The benefits of this technique over traditional alternatives
  • Selected application examples in several key industries
  • A detailed evaluation of the cost savings and the impact on data integrity

This free application eBook can be of great value to QC mangers investigating new technologies with the potential to help them reduce costs, save time, and improve data integrity across a range of QC applications.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/en

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm AG. (2020, June 11). NIR Spectroscopy Guide for QC Laboratories. AZoBuild. Retrieved on June 12, 2020 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23101.

  • MLA

    Metrohm AG. "NIR Spectroscopy Guide for QC Laboratories". AZoBuild. 12 June 2020. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23101>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm AG. "NIR Spectroscopy Guide for QC Laboratories". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23101. (accessed June 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm AG. 2020. NIR Spectroscopy Guide for QC Laboratories. AZoBuild, viewed 12 June 2020, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23101.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Trending Stories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »