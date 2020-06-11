Posted in | Technology

Investigating Industrial Corrosion With Electrochemistry

Electrochemical measurements utilizing a Rotating Cylinder Electrode (RCE) are widely used in industrial corrosion studies when simulation of realistic pipe conditions are necessary in a laboratory environment. This white paper allows further insight into the particularities and parameters that govern the electrochemical measurements, in particular measurements performed in turbulent flow conditions, and shows a complete picture of the best practice use of this technique.

To further understand how an RCE experiment can model the corrosion in a pipeline, it also gives an overview of the terms and definitions, which are used to characterize the properties of fluids, and pipes as well as the different mass transport phenomena simulated in such experiments. Typical experiments using the RCE are described in detail and the resulting data is analyzed in detail.  

The present White Paper demonstrates that results obtained by using electrochemical methods are more accurate,and the measurements are much faster when compared with the classical corrosion investigation methods (e.g., salt spraychamber methods), leading to both improved efficiency and productivity of any corrosion measurement laboratory.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/en

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm AG. (2020, June 11). Investigating Industrial Corrosion With Electrochemistry. AZoBuild. Retrieved on June 12, 2020 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23102.

  • MLA

    Metrohm AG. "Investigating Industrial Corrosion With Electrochemistry". AZoBuild. 12 June 2020. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23102>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm AG. "Investigating Industrial Corrosion With Electrochemistry". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23102. (accessed June 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm AG. 2020. Investigating Industrial Corrosion With Electrochemistry. AZoBuild, viewed 12 June 2020, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23102.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Trending Stories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »