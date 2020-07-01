Woodsafe Timber Protection from Sweden Sets Sail for Britain

Woodsafe Timber Protection, one of Scandinavia's leading companies in fire-retardant wood surface layers and fire-retardant wood products, is establishing in the UK.

Raketskolan Kiruna Sweden

With 30 years of experience mainly in fire retardant wood cladding and fire retardant wood surface layers, Woodsafe Timber Protection now travels across the sea for new business opportunities in the UK. The company uses a method where a special blend of components is impregnated into wood or wood panels using a vacuum / pressure process. The wood product becomes one with the agent and takes on longterm inherent fire retardant properties.

Treated wood products for both indoor and outdoor environments receive effective fire retardant properties on all sides and edges with long-lasting properties; this provides additional protection against pests and increases sustainability.

"The UK is the largest market in Europe in terms of fire retardant wood products," says Thomas Bengtsson, CEO of Woodsafe. “We are a company with CE-marked products and requisite standards, which is why we are able to meet the demands of the market”

In the fall of 2019, Woodsafe became the first company in Scandinavia to be certified by the Wood Protection Association, WPA, in the United Kingdom. Also members of TDCA and TTF in the UK.

"We are experiencing a strong demand for our services," says Thomas Bengtsson. “We are actively seeking collaboration partners. We have a solid and competitive product to offer.”

Now the investment is starting to generate more collaborations, and Thomas Bengtsson is optimistic. He knows the value of the company and trusts in the products. Woodsafe already has one previous partnership in the UK with Sodra Wood Ltd.

For 30 years, this Swedish based company has developed a high-quality production to ensure reliable and long-term fire retardant wood products in many countries. Cederhusen in Stockholm, Mall of Scandinavia, Turning Torso and the world's tallest wooden building (85 m), Mjöstornet, in Norway are some of the well-known examples in Woodsafes portfolio.

Source: https://www.woodsafe.com/en