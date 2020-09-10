IOBAC Launches Floorplay, a Flooring E-commerce Site for Those in the Trade

Technology company IOBAC, renowned for its innovative flooring and heating solutions, has launched FloorPlay, a flooring materials supply service.

The FloorPlay e-commerce site is a hub where flooring contractors and manufacturers can access the latest flooring technology and information and buy materials from a wide range of manufacturers at trade prices.

Floorplay.info is spearheaded by Ian Spreadborough (IOBAC co-founder) and Paul Woolvine, (IOBAC CEO), who between them boast 40 years’ experience in the flooring sector.

Paul explains: “Having spent so long in the flooring industry, we’re well used to hearing from contractors and manufacturers about how difficult it can still be to get hold of the right product at the right time – and importantly, at the right price.”

“This may sound simple in theory, but in practice it can be frustratingly elusive,” continues Ian. “We were fed up with hearing that the buying process isn’t as straightforward as it ought to be and that contractors are often the last to hear about new, up-and-coming products. That’s why we decided to put our heads together and come up with a solution. That led us to FloorPlay – an e-commerce site for forward-thinking contractors and manufacturers, where you can easily try out the very latest technologies while also being able to purchase high-quality flooring products at great prices.”

Products available include carpet tiles, ceramic and porcelain tiles, traditional and magnetically-backed luxury vinyl and wood flooring from leading manufacturers including Amtico, Palio by Karndean and IVC.

Ian and Paul will also be on-hand offering a consultancy service for design, innovation and product development projects. The site’s ‘Play’ section shows off everything that’s new in the flooring industry – including IOBAC’s own flooring and wall technologies, such as conductive and sensor flooring, Ezy-Install underlay, MagTabs and graphene-based far infrared heating solutions.

“We’re fortunate that over the years we’ve built up a lot of contacts,” says Paul. “We’ve pulled these together to offer a wide-range of top quality products from industry-leading manufacturers – including Amtico, Karndean, IVC Group and MABOS – at trade prices. This means that we’re able to help those in the trade make more money on their projects, offer more choice to their clients, focus on flooring design and ultimately, win more work.”

Ian comments: “In combination with products from some of the industry’s top manufacturers, we’re also offering a convenient place to buy our own innovative technologies. We feel that this gives users a massive variety of choice, from more traditional products right through to products at the cutting edge of the industry.”

How does it work? Flooring contractors and manufacturers need to contact Ian and Paul at FloorPlay to discuss setting up a trade account. Once it’s set up, this account will allow contractors to access FloorPlay’s full product portfolio and take advantage of discounted trade prices and other perks, such as volume discounts and free delivery on orders over £500.

For more information and to contact Ian or Paul, visit floorplay.info

Source: https://iobac.com/