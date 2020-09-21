Washington is the US State with the Most Value of Construction Projects Underway, Says Globaldata

Washington is the US state with the highest pipeline value of construction projects that are in the execution stage, and this is reflected in the rapid growth the state has seen in construction activity over the past eight years, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company,

GlobalData’s latest report: 'Project Insight – Construction in Key US States (2020 Update)’, which focuses on 10 key US states in terms of construction output, construction employment, overall size of the economy, population and construction project pipeline, reveals that of the top 10 largest projects in the Washington state, nine were in the execution stage as of August 2020. These include the US$17bn Hanford Tank Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, the US$7bn Washington Union Station Upgrade, and the US$2.3bn Spring District Mixed-Use Development.

Dariana Tani, Economist at GlobalData explains: “With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and lockdown restrictions imposed by local authorities to slow the spread of the virus, construction activity in the Washington state, along with many other major states in the US, is expected to decelerate further in 2020.

“While record-low mortgage rates and the sizeable shift in remote work are currently boosting demand for new homes, high unemployment rates, low housing supply and the still widespread rise in new COVID-19 cases across the country, is expected to continue to undermine business and consumer confidence and keep a large segment of potential buyers on the side-lines.”

Source: https://www.globaldata.com/