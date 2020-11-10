Australia’s Top Engineering Award Winners Announced

The year’s top engineering people and projects have been named at the Engineers Australia National Pinnacles Awards virtual ceremony.

Awards presented included the National Engineer of the Year, Young Engineer of the Year and the Sir William Hudson Award – the highest accolade which an engineering project can receive from Engineers Australia.

Engineers Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans said the awards highlight the significant contribution engineers make to society.

“In a year marked by hardship and uncertainty, the engineering profession has been pivotal in addressing some of the challenges created by events such as the bushfires and COVID-19,” said Dr Evans.

“The role of engineers has never been more important, and these awards provide an opportunity to reflect on the impact of our work. As a profession we have much to be proud of, and I congratulate both finalists and winners on their outstanding achievements.”

AWARD RECIPIENTS

THE SIR WILLIAM HUDSON AWARD

Hyperparallel OCT (HP-OCT™) for Ophthalmology and Optometry

Victoria | Cylite Pty Ltd

Cylite’s Hyperparallel OCT (HP-OCT™) is the next generation of diagnostic equipment for Ophthalmologists and Optometrists. Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Australia, the HP-OCT ™ provides complete volume 3D imaging of the eye, along with highly accurate (to the micron level) measurements of all the key optical properties of the eye.

The HP-OCT™ has been designed to streamline the screening process that currently requires many individual diagnostic devices to build a clinical picture of a patient. Enabling more health professionals to routinely screen more patients across the five areas of eye conditions affecting Australians is key for earlier diagnosis and intervention.

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Rear Admiral Colin Lawrence AM FIEAust CPEng EngExec NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Canberra

Rear Admiral Lawrence has driven significant reforms of Navy engineering policy, ensuring the technical integrity of the Navy’s fleet of vessels, and has contributed directly to a safer and more effective aviation capability through his exceptional service in the field of aerospace engineering.

As head of the Navy engineering community, Rear Admiral Lawrence has been instrumental in preparing the workforce to grow and adapt to upcoming challenges. He has shaped the engineering workforce for 2025 and beyond as a profession that values knowledge, competence and technical skill, and one that applies its talent with integrity.

Finalists

Newcastle: David Sparkes FIEAust CPEng NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Northern: Grant Chorvat FIEAust CPEng EngExec NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Queensland: Alan Hoban FIEAust CPEng NER

South Australia: Peter Statton FIEAust CPEng NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Sydney: Daniel Lambert FIEAust CPEng EngExec NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Tasmania: Seth Langford MIEAust

Victoria: Emma Miller-Olsen FIEAust CPEng EngExec NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Western Australia: Raj Kurup FIEAust CPEng NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jacinta Kelly MIEAust CPEng NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Northern (Darwin)

Jacinta is a Certified Practising Project Manager and a Chartered Professional Engineer. She is currently General Manager for Darwin construction company Kalidonis and Engineers Australia - Northern Division Vice President. Her previous roles have included working as a senior project manager delivering housing across remote communities in the Northern Territory, Transport Assets Program Manager for the Northern Territory Government, a consulting structural engineer on a variety of commercial and industrial projects throughout the Territory and an engineering lecturer at Charles Darwin University.

Finalists

Canberra: Alexandra Radulovich MIEAust CPEng NER

Queensland: Stephen Sproul MIEAust CPEng NER

South Australia: Scott Johnson MIEAust CPEng NER

Sydney: Reas Beeston MIEAust CPEng NER

Tasmania: Michael Healy MIEAust

Victoria: Amy Lezala FIEAust CPEng APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

ENGINEERING ASSOCIATE OF THE YEAR

Ian Fitzpatrick FIEAust CPEng APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Albury

Ian has proven himself to be one of the foremost bushfire mitigation experts within Essential Energy and the broader electricity industry. His knowledge, professionalism and willingness to share information and assist others is outstanding. He has been at the forefront of research and the development and adaption of new technologies to reduce the risk to the general community.

ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

Sinead Redmond TMIEAust

Darwin

Sinead is an accomplished leader, project manager and engineer with over 10 years of experience. Since arriving in Australia six years ago, she has successfully delivered multiple projects throughout the Northern Territory that have helped benefit and develop the community. She has fostered her passion for helping others into actively volunteering, demonstrated most recently with her current role as Engineers Australia - Northern Division President.

PETER NICOL RUSSELL CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Prof Harry Poulos - AMAM HonFIEAust CPEng NER APEC Engineer IntPE(Aus)

Sydney

Harry’s pioneering work in pile foundation analysis and design has enabled the world’s geotechnical specialists to have a greater understanding of the way structures interact with the ground. He has been pre-eminent in his field for decades and his work has enabled some of the world's most iconic structures to be built. A distinguished civil engineer with international recognition for contributions to engineering, he has generously given back to the profession through his academic works and leadership of technical societies and in industry.

PRESIDENTS PRIZE

Members of the Centenary Book Committee – Engineering Heritage Australia

Neil Hogg – Sydney, Bruce Cole – Tasmania, Owen Peak ‐ Melbourne and Keith Baker – Canberra

