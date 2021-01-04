New Brochure on Benefits of Plastic Pipes Now Available

Contractors, specifiers and architects throughout Europe increasingly appreciate plastics as the material of choice for pipe systems to solve today’s challenges. In support of this, a new brochure highlighting the many benefits of plastic pipes has been launched by TEPPFA, the European plastic pipes and fittings association.

Image Credit: Pakpoom Nunjui/Shutterstock.com

The easy-to-navigate brochure details a range of key benefits associated with plastic pipes, including exceptional flexibility characteristics allowing for ground movement, as well as a 100-year plus service life, benefits which have made plastic pipes increasingly popular in all types of environments. Widely used across utilities and in domestic and commercial construction, these pipes are also proving ideal for some of the emerging technologies around low-energy use, such as ground source heat pumps, district heating, and underfloor heating.

Other benefits highlighted include a proven track record of fewer leaks, resistance to corrosion, and ease of installation, while a myriad of design options endear plastic pipes to developers, specifiers, contractors, and plumbers alike. At the end of their service life, these pipes can be recycled and turned into other useful products to aid the circular economy.

The digital brochure also provides links for additional support like tools to aid the design process. These tools include a pipe design calculator, the ability to measure the environmental impact of a pipeline, and links to reports endorsing the benefits of plastic pipes.

Dominic O’Sullivan from the BPF Pipes Group welcomed the new literature, saying it helped to clarify the distinct and numerous advantages of using plastic pipes across the water and wastewater sector in the UK and the rest of Europe, in a format which is clear and easy to use.

The new TEPPFA brochure can be downloaded at: https://www.teppfa.eu/wp-content/uploads/Benefits-of-plastic-pipes-brochure_digital.pdf

Source: https://www.teppfa.eu/