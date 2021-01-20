New Soffit System Delivers Fire Protection At Every Level

An advanced and lightweight prefabricated brick slip soffit system from market leader IG Masonry Support, manufactured to meet A1 fire rating regulations and suitable for applications over 18 metres, is now available.

It is the B.O.S.S. A1, a prefabricated brick slip soffit system, designed to be quickly and easily bolted to IG’s Welded Masonry Support (WMS) and meets a growing market need for improved fire safety on tall buildings.

The prefabricated components are delivered to site complete with brick slips adhesively bonded and mechanically secured to the brick carrier unit using only A1 Fire-Rated materials making it Document B: Fire Safety compliant – suitable for all building heights.

B.O.S.S. A1, is the first product of its kind to be carbon neutral, offering architects and building owners the ability to deliver visually stunning designs alongside a solution that offers zero environmental impact.

Its impressive credentials, all of which are BBA certified, offer a technically advanced solution that meets the required aesthetics by hiding structural steelwork to give the illusion of unsupported brickwork. With B.O.S.S. A1, IG Masonry Support has taken its product testing programme to the limit. Although not required by code of practice regulations, the system has been subjected to Hygrothermal testing, the most adverse weathering assessment that can be carried out against B.O.S.S. A1. Its durable credentials resulting from its high quality manufacture meant the product passed the rigorous examination with ease.

Andy Neal, Managing Director of IG Masonry Support, commented: “It is clear that there has been a considerable need to develop systems that will provide a genuine A1 fire rating for buildings over 18 metres high. I am also proud that we have been able to respond to this market need with B.O.S.S. A1, which combines adhesives with mechanical fixings to deliver the performance demanded while at the same time delivering an innovative carbon neutral solution.”

B.O.S.S is an established and successful product with a proven track record of success. The A1 solution is the third generation of its type within the range. Since its original launch the product has earned numerous industry accolades including the Commercial Innovation of the Year award in 2015. Its latest incarnation provides further evidence of IG Masonry Support’s commitment to enhance and offer solutions which are tested above what is expected in the industry whilst taking a responsible approach to climate change.

As well as providing up to 90% time saving onsite, IG’s B.O.S.S. A1 system also negates the need for mechanical lifting. Alternative systems for suspending brick from the underside of masonry support require bricks to be predrilled and hung from rods, this can be timely and labour intensive. Other methods that use heavy precast concrete units suspended from above - B.O.S.S. A1 is 70% lighter than equivalent concrete units – also require mechanical lifting.

Spectacular brick soffits with a wide range of bond patterns can be created using B.O.S.S. A1 in response to a growing market trend. Brick soffits, deep reveals and flying beams have become increasingly popular design features with architects wanting to add depth and visual flair to a masonry façade.

B.O.S.S. (short for Brick on Soffit System) is a two-part system, designed to be fixed to a pre-installed masonry support. It has the ability to be adjusted across three planes providing brickwork contractors with complete control over installation. To further ensure a quality installation, the brick slips are created using a consignment of bricks from site, to guarantee a perfect match. The unit is pointed onsite to provide a seamless integration with the surrounding brickwork.

Part of the renowned Keystone Group, the largest steel lintel manufacturer in the UK and Ireland, IG Masonry Support manufactures the most practical and advanced range of stainless steel masonry support products and revolutionary brick slip soffit systems for the construction industry. IG Masonry Support’s success is based on its continual innovation and product improvement, resulting in a number of awards. These recognise the company’s approach to product design and focus on creating products which solve common problems onsite and enhance long-term building performance.

Further innovations are planned by IG in the near future, as the market for masonry support systems continues to grow, says the company – so watch this space.

Source: http://igmasonrysupport.com/