BESA Offers Free Membership to Apprentices

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) is marking National Apprenticeship Week by offering free membership to all apprentices working in the building services sector.

Apprentices are being invited to join as Associate members; a new category launched last year to cater for individuals with an interest in the building engineering services industry. Previously, the 117-year-old trade body had only accepted companies into membership.

As part of their free membership, apprentices will be given access to BESA’s substantial library of technical guidance. They will be able to call on the support of BESA’s staff and attend events and forums. The apprentices will also receive exclusive discounts across a range of BESA services including BESA Academy courses and BESA Publications, and most importantly become part of the BESA community.

“The theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Build the Future’, which challenges us to develop a highly skilled, diverse workforce equipped for the many challenges our industry is now facing,” said Helen Yeulet, Director of Skills and Training at BESA.

“Apprentices are the life blood of our industry and will be our future workforce so why not have their input on new technical standards? Why not give them access to focus groups where issues will be discussed that have an impact on their day to day working life?” she asked.

“If you are an employer, please encourage your apprentices to join now as the insight they will gain from being part of the BESA Associate community will not only help them develop and grow as an individual but will benefit your business tenfold.”

Apprentices can register for free via the BESA website here.

Source: https://www.thebesa.com/