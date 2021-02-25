New IET Webinar Explores the Role of the Building Safety Manager in Raising Construction Standards

A free online webinar, Raising Standards, Saving Lives, hosted on Thursday 4 March 2021 by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), will take an in depth look at the new role of the Building Safety Manager.

Following the Grenfell tragedy that highlighted the need for sweeping changes in the construction world to ensure resident safety, the draft Building Safety Bill proposed a new role, the Building Safety Manager, which will be required by all buildings in scope.

The webinar will explore what the role of a Building Safety Manager entails, major concerns they will need to tackle, how the role interacts with regulators, contractors and residents, and more.

Andrew Rylah, Engineering Safety Lead at the IET, said: “The IET welcomes the fundamental new position of the Building Safety Manager, which will play a key role in the day-to-day management of fire and structural safety in the building during its occupation.

“We believe this role, combined with other recognised standards and accreditation throughout the construction sector is an effective way of implementing culture change in the industry. It will increase quality standards, ensure accountability, raise confidence in practitioners and significantly improve the safety of residents.”

The webinar will be hosted by expert industry speakers:

Graham Watts OBE, Chief Executive and Secretary, Construction Industry Council (CIC)

Chief Executive and Secretary, Construction Industry Council (CIC) Ralph Elliott-King, Health and Safety and Fire Prevention Consultant, Marisco South Ltd

Health and Safety and Fire Prevention Consultant, Marisco South Ltd Mike Frain, Principal Electrical Consultant, Michael J Frain Consulting

Principal Electrical Consultant, Michael J Frain Consulting James Curnow, Senior Electrical Engineer, Reading Borough Council

Senior Electrical Engineer, Reading Borough Council Will Lloyd, Technical Manager, Fire Industry Association (FIA)

