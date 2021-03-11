Hillmont Associates Launches World-Renowned E-Colors Safety Tool in UK

Hillmont Associates, a global Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ) Consultancy, has become the first company in the UK to launch the world-renowned E-Colors Personality Diversity Indicator (PDI) system to support construction companies.

Image Credit: Hillmont Associates

The revolutionary PDI training system, which is used by leading global companies such as Chevron, has been proven to improve communication, productivity and safety in high-risk environments. The E-Colors system allows organisations to better understand specific personality styles within their teams, and in turn, increase engagement, productivity, and safety levels.

The E-Colors helps to identify team members within distinctive personality styles based on traits using a simple PDI questionnaire, with each personality signified by four colours; red (the doer), yellow (the socialiser), green (the thinker) and blue (the relator).

Organisations and individuals can use the knowledge acquired from the questionnaires to understand how people with different E-Colors may act in specific circumstances, which will in turn allow them to improve communication and put in place preventative measures and training – significantly reducing the risk of incidents on construction sites.

The innovative system helps businesses and their staff, who may be working across multiple sites, contracts and hazardous environments to build highly cohesive teams that will be more cooperative and effective in achieving goals.

Billed as a ‘Tool for Life’, E-Colors users benefit from ongoing workshops and coaching sessions to ensure that individuals truly understand and get the most out of the tool.

Hillmont Associates will become a strategic business partner for organisations, providing everything from group to one-to-one coaching for participants, through to comprehensive Self & Team Awareness programmes and much more.

Mark Wilkinson (FInstLM / CMIOSH), Managing Director of Hillmont Associates, said: “We are delighted to bring E-Colors to the UK, following significant success in large-scale companies worldwide. As more and more organisations, particularly those in high-risk industries, place an emphasis not only on health and safety, but also creating a better culture, we believe E-Colors will offer substantial benefits.”

The PDI training tool helps organisations understand how different personalities impact each other and how to mitigate incidents through understanding and training. It is also extremely beneficial within leadership development, heightening awareness of leadership styles, aiding organisations to build stronger teams and establishing high levels of inter-personal trust and teamwork.

Hillmont Associates is delivering the E-Colors solution for managing personnel and operations across a variety of industries including construction, aviation, energy and events.

For more information, visit: https://hillmontassociates.com

Source: https://hillmontassociates.com/