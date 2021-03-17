Morgan Sindall Construction to Deliver a New £9.7 Million Specialist STEM School in Cambridge

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed to deliver the brand new £9.7 million Marleigh Primary Academy on Newmarket Road, Cambridge.

Interior Visual-ICT space. Image Credit: Morgan Sindall Construction

The school, which is being delivered for Cambridgeshire County Council, will be managed by The Anglian Learning Trust and will provide 420 primary school places and 52 nursery places for the Marleigh development in the east of Cambridge.

Once open, the school will be a dedicated science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) specialist school, with ambitions to become a nationally recognised centre of excellence.

Set across two floors, the two-form entry school will boast 16 contemporary and thoughtfully designed classrooms, as well as a library, dining area and bathroom facilities, helping to provide an inspiring atmosphere for children embarking on their school careers.

The school’s landscaped grounds will feature playing fields and a multi-use sports pitch for physical education and break time, as well as allotments and a pond. The development will include the creation of new access routes for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, and a car park.

The Marleigh development in Cambridge will comprise of up to 12,000 new homes, and will form a sustainable new urban quarter for people across the city, with Marleigh Primary School playing a key role in providing an essential education offering for families.

Jamie Shearman, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We are pleased and proud to have been appointed to deliver this key project for Cambridge, which will provide this dynamic new community with a first-class specialist school.

“We are looking forward to continuing and strengthening our close working relationship with Cambridgeshire County Council, as we collaborate with our project partners to deliver a school which will inspire and engage pupils for generations to come.”

Councillor Simon Bywater, Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee said: “I am delighted that work on this visionary and exciting new school is about to start, and impressed with the County Council’s astute management of the project. It will fulfil a vital role at the heart of the new Marleigh development, and I am confident Anglian Learning will rapidly turn it into a centre of excellence with both a local and national reputation.”

Works are planned to start in spring 2021, with the project completion estimated for summer 2022 in time for the September cohort of students.

Source: https://construction.morgansindall.com/