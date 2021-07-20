Registration Opens for the 9th Edition of the Engineering Design Show (EDS): The Leading Event for UK Design Engineers

Registration for EDS 2021 is now open, heralding a return to live business events and reinforcing the value of meeting face to face for the UK’s engineering sector.

Image Credit: Engineering Design Show

The Engineering Design Show is the UK’s only event entirely dedicated to engineering, electronics and embedded design. It is also the only design engineering event powered by Eureka, New Electronics and, new for 2021 The Engineer publications.

The show provides the ideal environment for design engineers to benefit from direct access to the latest products, services and innovations available to the sector. It comes at a crucial time as businesses of all sizes recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and adjust to life outside the EU. The show will be championing our engineering heroes and there will be a dedicated area for this, looking at the work done on the ventilator challenge.

Taking place at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry on 19 - 20 October, EDS headline sponsors are Wurth Elektronik and Solid State Supplies. 80% of stand space has already been sold, with companies such as Elmo Motion Control, Heidenhan, Robafoam, and Nanuk confirmed to exhibit.

A two-day conference will run in parallel to the exhibition. The all-new ‘The Engineer Keynote Stage’ will include panel discussions and keynote addresses from Paul Stein, Chief Technology Officer, Rolls-Royce Plc and Dick Elsy, Ventilator Challenge CEO. EDS 2021 will provide visitors with unrivalled access to expert speakers exploring best practice, new design techniques and industry issues.

Gordon Kirk, EDS event director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to hold a physical event in October focused on providing information and insight to the engineering design community. We very much look forward to once again facilitating engineers and designers to meet in person.

He continued, “After a torrid 18 months for the industry, the show will highlight the many challenges and opportunities in this sector. A major focus of the show will be to spotlight innovation, particularly among start-ups who are providing incredible service to the UK, including throughout the pandemic.”

The event will be run in accordance with Government guidance on COVID-19, ensuring a safe and pleasant environment. The website for the show is at https://www.engineeringdesignshows.co.uk/

Registration details are here or at: https://eds-2021.reg.buzz/?affiliate=97d6e267ffb34dcef83b223b6663ace451f9bfff070fa4531cc49d8e128e1313

Source: https://www.engineeringdesignshows.co.uk/