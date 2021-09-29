International Recognition for Best Construction Health and Safety Software

Derby-based digital innovator Work Wallet has won a prestigious global industry award for its market-leading health and safety management software.

It’s modular, mobile-first platform was named Best Construction Health and Safety Management Software at the BUILD Construction and Engineering Awards 2021.

The sixth annual awards recognised Work Wallet for its innovative products, and its support for the construction industry in a year of unprecedented challenge. Additionally, judges remarked on the associated positive environmental impact that service digitalisation creates.

Work Wallet improves workplace health and safety communication for businesses in all sectors and of all sizes, with further specialisation for high risk industries such as construction. It digitalises the delivery of all core health and safety requirements, giving users the flexibility to choose the modules that suit their needs.

Jonny Gray, CEO of Work Wallet, commented: “We are delighted our digital platform has received international acclaim as the Best Construction Health and Safety Management Software. It is fantastic to have the high quality of our product and service officially recognised on a global scale by industry peers.

“The pandemic has challenged all industries and sectors, and workplace safety has never been under greater scrutiny. Moreover, construction, which relies on a physical workplace presence, has been hit particularly hard. We are proud to have helped businesses embrace digital transformation to deliver their essential health and safety needs more efficiently and effectively.”

Work Wallet’s multilingual platform is used around the world in a range of industries. It delivers all essential health and safety processes, including permits to work, site safety briefings and toolbox talks, risk assessments, audits, accident reporting, and digital inductions. Additionally, advanced built-in reporting enables data-driven decision making at all levels of business, while in the office or on the move.

Work Wallet research shows that 83 percent of staff whose employer uses the system feel more positive about returning to their physical workplace after Covid, because of better safety communication and reduced physical contact.

Commenting on award winners’ successes, BUILD Magazine spokesperson Steve Simpson said: “I am proud to celebrate the commendable businesses who have achieved so much in such a turbulent year, and give them my heartiest congratulations.”

BUILD publishes the latest need-to-know content and updates from across the global construction and property industries. Alongside Work Wallet, a full list of award winners is available on the BUILD website.

Source: https://www.work-wallet.com/