Berkshire Engineering Firm Selected for Luxury London Residential Project

A leading Berkshire-based company, Structural Engineering Services, will be providing its expert design services to support the development of an exciting new build residential project in London. Following a stringent and competitive selection process, the team are thrilled to be able to draw upon their 30+ years experience in structural engineering to help create new luxury homes.

The upcoming project will see the development of a new 4-storey residential building located in North London, containing 19 opulent apartments designed for luxury living. The Structural Engineering Services team will be responsible for providing reliable and practical structural designs and calculations to support the development. This will include the provision of highly detailed CAD drawings to optimise and enhance the design process.

John Murphy, Senior Structural Engineer at Structural Engineering Services, says, “New build projects are becoming increasingly complex, especially with the upcoming changes to UK Building Regulations. It’s more important than ever before for developers to ensure that even the smallest details are considered from the very earliest stages of the project, and that’s where we come in. At Structural Engineering Services, we’re thrilled to be working alongside some of the best in the business and giving developers complete confidence that they’re constructing the lowest risk structures possible”.

While the height of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a trend for houses as homeowners sought more space when working from home, recent research suggests that flats and apartments are once again becoming the preferred option. Rightmove shows that, while terraced houses were most in demand in January 2021, by January 2022 there were more searches for flats than any other type of property. It’s believed that the shift has been sparked by workers seeking more compact, affordable homes as they return to the office. It has been reported that there has been a 36% rise in flat applicants this year.

It’s anticipated that more than 205,000 new build homes will be completed across the UK this year, marking a 2.5% increase on 2021, and almost 14% from just four years ago. However, in preparation for the Government’s Future Homes and Building Standard, expected to be launched in 2025, residential developers are having to take into account many additional design factors that could impact energy usage, carbon emissions, and sustainability. These factors are best addressed in the early design process, with growing demand for expert structural engineering services from the UK’s most renowned firms.

