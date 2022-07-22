Vinci Building Appointed on 400 Million GBP Project

VINCI Building has been appointed on an early works contract and pre-construction services agreement at Sheffield Forgemasters, worth more than £70 million.

(Left/Right) Chris Winspear, Regional Director at VINCI Building and Gareth Barker, Chief Operating Officer at Sheffield Forgemasters. Image Credit: Vinci Building

The company will construct a new service road, undertake demolition works and services diversions at Sheffield Forgemasters’ Brightside Lane site to accommodate a new forging line.

The appointment marks the first phase of the wider investment, valued up to £400 million over ten years, to underpin critical defence assets at the engineering company’s Brightside Lane site, with construction of the UK’s largest open-die forging operation to install a 13,000 tonne forge-line.

Chris Winspear, Regional Director at VINCI Building, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to kick off the first phase of a significant investment into the company and to the wider benefit of the Sheffield City Region.

“Initially, VINCI Building will handle construction of a new access road onto Sheffield Forgemasters’ site, including all necessary service diversions and partial demolition of existing buildings.

“We will also undertake intrusive survey works and provide support with scheduling and risk management, engagement of supply chain and development of costs for the main construction works.”

The contract, covering the forging line installation, is set to run until 2025, when the new forge is commissioned and Sheffield Forgemasters’ existing 10,000 tonne press will be decommissioned.

Gareth Barker, Chief Operating Officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “This contract is a key milestone in our recapitalisation project, which will see up to £400 million invested across the site to first establish a new heavy forging-line and to then install 16 new machining centres to increase our capabilities as a world-leading engineering facility.

“VINCI Building will input into the current phase of the RIBA 3 design works which should promote buildability and development of the subsequent main-works contract to install a new, circa 140,000 sq ft building, to house the new forge-line.

“Further to this, we are looking invest locally through our contracting partners as we launch the first phase of construction works.”

VINCI Building UK joins Turner & Townsend (Cost Management Services/Independent Quantity Surveyor and Principal Designer), Tetra Tech (Engineering Services Provider/Lead Designer) and JLL (Planning Consultant) on Sheffield Forgemasters’ recapitalisation project.

Sheffield Forgemasters recently announced that its new 13,000 tonne Mitsubishi press has been shipped from Japan and is now in secure storage prior to installation.

Source: https://www.vinciconstruction.co.uk/