Kitchen Kit Named Finalist at London Construction Awards

BA, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of factory-built, bespoke, made-to-measure kitchens and bedrooms and specialist components is pleased to announce that its trade offer Kitchen Kit, is named a finalist at the London Construction Awards 2022, shortlisted for ‘Supplier of the Year’.

Supplier of the Year finalist logo, London Construction Awards | Kitchen Kit Slab in SuperGloss Graphite. Image Credit: Kitchen Kit

The LC Awards ceremony will be held on the evening of 23rd September 2022, at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel for an incredible evening of live music, entertainment and high-level networking. This prestigious industry awards recognise achievements, innovation and developments across London’s construction industry and further afield. The London Construction Awards 2022 is part of London Build Expo, the UK’s leading construction and design show, which takes place on 16th-17th November 2022 at Olympia.

Kitchen Kit is a natural extension to the trade professional by expanding their business offer to include a stress-free, easy to order kitchen kit solution, which is dispatched within 48 hours flat-packed or 10 days rigid. Allowing customers to take an expedient approach to contract kitchen design, this industry-wide furniture solution is 100% trade-oriented, allowing customers to freely plan, design, price and order a kitchen in one go.

‘Easy to choose, Easy to buy and Easy to build’, fitting a kitchen has never been faster or easier for customers thanks to its new product line, Kitchen Kit, which has fast become the new choice for anyone wanting a trade kitchen in quick-time. Made in Britain and available flat pack, Kitchen Kit features a quality range of furniture, worktops and complementary accessories so trade customers can include all components in one Sku code.

Peter Rush, CEO of Kitchen Kit by BA says, “We’re extremely proud to be shortlisted for the finals at this year’s London Construction Awards – to be recognised by the industry for our latest Kitchen Kit trade solution is a huge accomplishment, especially due to the record number of entries this year. Our commitment to helping trade customers choose, buy and install high quality kitchens faster than ever before is a real game-changer for the furniture industry, and we will continue to innovate, educate and enable our customers in the coming years.”

Customers can choose from 3 door styles:

J-Pull: 19 mm handleless door with integrated J profile and 10 UltraMatt & SuperGloss finishes

Slab: 18 mm smooth slab door with PET foil laminate in 10 UltraMatt & SuperGloss finishes

Shaker: 15 mm Shaker-style door with 4 mm beveled internal profile and 4 UltraMatt finishes

Available in standard sizes, the Flatpack offer provides a range of quick-build cabinets with a 3-day despatch and a build time as little as 30 seconds. Cabinets hold FIRA Gold Certification for quality assurance and peace of mind. Watch this quick demo video, where brand ambassador Mark Millar, gets two fitters to take on the Kitchen Kit Quick Build Cabinet Challenge in real-time: youtube.com/watch?v= rEHtyO3jVis

Trade customers also benefit from the company’s exclusive Kitchen Kit Kitchen Builder, where customers can choose, buy and build quickly with an easy-to-use kitchen styler tool. To further aid customers the Kitchen Kit Training Academy was launched in May 2022 and is a way to facilitate ongoing learning for new and existing trade customers to hone their Kitchen Kit experience. Each event is free and is suitable for 15 participants with course material covering all aspects including lead generation, sales conversions and how to assemble and install.

Images show the following Kitchen Kit design concepts:

Left: Kitchen Kit awards finalist logo, London Construction Awards - Supplier of the Year

Right: Kitchen Kit Slab in SuperGloss Graphite with 38 mm Jet worktop, Rail Bar Handles in Stainless Steel, Twin Lever Tap in Chrome, 1.0 Bowl Sink in Stainless Steel, 600 mm Base Cabinet, 600 mm Sink Cabinet, 800 mm 3 Drawer Cabinet, 600 mm Wall Cabinet, 1000 mm Wall Cabinet, 600 mm Fridge and Freezer Housing, 600 mm Single Oven Housing unit and Plinths.

Source: https://kitchenkit.co.uk/