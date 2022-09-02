Scandic Opens Large New Hotel in Historic Printing House in Helsinki

Today, Scandic Helsinki Hub opened its doors in the Finnish capital. Located in downtown Helsinki, the hotel is housed in an impressive 1920s printing house that has been transformed into a large 352-room hotel. Along with unique loft-style rooms, the hotel features inspiring event, meeting and coworking spaces along with a trattoria and bars.

Scandic Helsinki Hub Superiror Plus Room with terrace. Image Credit: Scandic Hotels Group AB

Scandic Helsinki Hub is strategically located at the crossroads of downtown Helsinki and the charming Helsinki south district. Vestiges of the former printing house have been elegantly preserved in the design throughout the building, and guests can choose accommodations that offer a variety of special features and unique experiences, including rooms with a private terrace overlooking the hotel courtyard and junior suites with large corner windows. The rooms facing Annankatu Street also offer views of the verdant Old Church Park.

"We are delighted to open a new hotel during a period when we’re seeing good development in the Helsinki region where activity levels have returned at our hotels. Scandic Helsinki Hub is a splendid addition to our existing hotel portfolio in the capital as both domestic and intra-Nordic leisure and business travelers are back in our hotels," says Aki Käyhkö, Head of Scandic Hotels Finland.

Scandic Helsinki Hub offers flexible meeting, event and coworking spaces. For larger gatherings, there is also a multi-level space with a 16-meter LED wall for larger, more extravagant happenings.

"We want to be a hub where people from all around the world can meet and spark new ideas. We’re opening with a close to 100-strong international team and I’m extremely excited to welcome guests from all over to this fantastic hotel and extraordinary building," says Outi Hanhijärvi, General Manager of Scandic Helsinki Hub.

The hotel’s restaurant, Trattoria II Centro, features Italian cuisine along with a selection of vegan dishes made with authentic Italian ingredients. Guests can enjoy these delights on the hotel’s atmospheric glassed-in terrace or at the bar that opens onto the courtyard.

As at all Scandic hotels, sustainability is a central part of Scandic Helsinki Hub. The hotel is ecolabeled according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel’s new, tough criteria where, among other things, ecolabeled products and chemicals and 100 percent renewable electricity, the absence of single-use disposables, reduced water consumption, a climate-friendly menu and reduced food waste formed the basis for certification.

The principles of sustainable development have been the starting point for the hotel’s entire planning process. Many of the original elements have been preserved in the building and recycled materials such as plastic bottles and textile waste for furniture and carpets have been prioritized during procurement.

Facts About Scandic Helsinki Hub

352 rooms

25 accessibility rooms

Italian-style trattoria and 2 bars, seating 300

Courtyard terrace

8 event and meeting spaces, maximum capacity 520

Coworking lounge

Gym, sauna, cold water bucket showers and yoga room

Garage with electric car and bike charging

Original building: Tilgmann printing house from 1920s and 1930s

Interior design: Franz Design

Architect, renovations: PES-Arkkitehdit

Property owner: Työeläkeyhtiö Varma

Construction: Haahtela

Construction years: 2020 – 2022

Environmental certification: Nordic Swan Ecolabel

Source: https://www.scandichotelsgroup.com/