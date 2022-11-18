Australian War Memorial Build Takes Shape

The Australian War Memorial’s $550 million development project will begin rising out of the ground, following the contract signing with the last of three main construction partners this week.

Image Credit: Australian War Memorial

Lendlease joins Kane Constructions and Hindmarsh as the construction companies selected to proceed with the three separate works packages, which will bring the development to life between now and 2028.

Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lendlease, Hindmarsh and Kane Constructions onto our site to help us continue to tell the story of Australian service.

“This is an exciting milestone for everyone working on the development as it will allow the contractors to bring each of the three stages into reality.”

Canberra-based construction company Kane Constructions will manage the Southern Entry, Hindmarsh has been handed responsibility for the C.E.W. Bean Building extension, and Lendlease has formally agreed to build the new Anzac Hall.

“Charles Bean wanted to create a memorial, an archive and a museum, and the building works embody this vision,” Mr Anderson said.

“In a fitting finish, the roof of the new Anzac Hall takes its inspiration from the iconic Australian rising sun badge.”

The project designs have a host of special elements, including the oculus in the Southern Entry, to be built by Kane Constructions. The oculus will be an inversion of the dome of the Memorial.

To the north of the original sandstone building, the new Anzac Hall will contain an aperture of similar size to the oculus and dome, to be delivered by Lendlease. The aperture will provide a visual connection between the two large gallery levels of the new Anzac Hall.

Lendlease will also be responsible for delivering the glazed link with a translucent roof connecting the heritage building and new Anzac Hall. This link will provide more than 7,000m2 of new exhibition space to tell stories of recent conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Hindmarsh is using world-leading technology to heat and cool the Memorial, with its green energy geothermal central energy plant demonstrating how smart technology can be used to reach net-zero emissions.

Australian War Memorial Executive Program Director, Wayne Hitches, said: “These works are fully designed and documented, of the highest quality and the best value-for-money solution to meet the needs of the Memorial for the next 50 years.”

