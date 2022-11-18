GMI Construction Group Bolsters Midlands Portfolio With Over £100M of Regional Investment

GMI Construction Group, one of the biggest privately owned construction companies in the UK, has boosted its Midlands presence, having been awarded over £100m in projects across the region.

GMI has signed deals on projects including £30m investment at the landmark Becketwell regeneration scheme in Derby, a 155,000 sq ft logistics warehouse for St. Modwen Logistics in Birmingham and a retail park in Tamworth boasting brands such as Lidl and B&M.

In Derby, work has commenced on the Becketwell development – the most significant development in Derby city centre since 2007 – which will see the completion of a GMI-built Build to Rent apartment block in 2023. GMI will also complete a bottling plant for a German client at Dove Valley, Foston, by December 2022.

As part of its investment in the West Midlands, GMI has commenced build on various sites in Birmingham, including the development of a 102-unit residential project in the Jewellery Quarter, the regeneration of the former James Cond building for University College Birmingham and the development of a new student accommodation in Selly Oak. It has also recently completed a logistics warehouse for fashion retailer, ASOS, in Lichfield.

Andy Bruce, Divisional Managing Director at GMI, said: “The Midlands is a big area with even bigger potential and, as we continue to invest in the region, it’s expected to become our largest UK division.

“As we further grow our pipeline of work in the Midlands, we will be collaborating with likeminded, forward-thinking organisations that align with our key purposes of sustainability and supporting the next generation of workers.

“It’s an exciting time for the Midlands and we’re committed to supporting the region to grow and thrive in the future, mirroring the ambitions of the Midlands Engine to create positive change.”

