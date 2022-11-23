Peab Builds Parking Garage in Jyväskylä

Peab has been commissioned to build a parking garage in Jyväskylä. The customer is Jyväs-Parkki Oy and the contract is worth EUR 19 million.

Image Credit: Peab

The new parking garage will contain a total of 208 parking spaces and will be built underground in a central location next to Jyväskylä Town Hall. Building a parking garage underground requires extensive groundwork and solid construction. The project will also require a large construction crew since the parking garage walls and roof will be cast in-situ.

“We’re very proud to carry out this project and contribute to the development of Jyväskylä,” says Matti Joensuu, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction starts in March 2023 and the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2022.

Source: https://www.peab.com/