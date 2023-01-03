Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Bally Ribbon Mills Offers Nylon Cure-Tape for Rubber Hoses and Roller Covers

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces the availability of nylon cure-tape for rubber hose and roller cover applications. The tapes are being manufactured in both preshrunk/heat set and Teflon®-treated versions.

Rubber Nylon. Image Credit: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)

BRM offers both plain and twill weave cure-tapes in three styles: 210 denier warp/plain weave is available in 1-inch, 1.5”-inch, 2-inch, 2.75-inch, 3-inch, 3.5-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch sizes; 210 denier warp/twill weave is offered in 3-inch widths; and 420 denier warp/210 denier filling can be provided in 3-inch widths.  

For more information or to place an order for nylon cure-tape contact [email protected].

Source: https://www.ballyribbon.com/

