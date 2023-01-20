CarbonCure Technologies Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

CarbonCure Technologies is proud to announce the hiring of S. Gabriel Carrero as its new Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Carrero joined the carbon removal technology company at the start of the year after two decades in business management roles leading commercial operations, business development and strategic marketing for the heavy construction materials, speciality construction chemicals and specialty building materials industries.

Carrero most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Sysdyne Technologies, accelerating the global growth of its batching, dispatch and truck management software and ensuring customer success for ready mix concrete producers. His prior experience also included executive leadership, commercial operations and business development roles at NITROcrete, GCP Applied Technologies and W.R. Grace & Co.

What drew me to CarbonCure was the unique opportunity to strategically support a world class, global organization in its mission to substantially reduce the impact of carbon to our planet and future generations while remaining committed to the effort of driving high value and game changing technologies throughout our beloved heavy construction materials industry,” Carrero said. “I’m excited to lead this talented team, expand into new markets and connect concrete producers around the world with this suite of technologies. By adopting CarbonCure amid surging demand for sustainable concrete, I’ve seen how producers can unlock new revenue opportunities, win more bids through market differentiation and grow their businesses.”

A category leader in low carbon concrete and carbon removal tech, CarbonCure reduces the production cost and carbon footprint of concrete. CarbonCure offers the global concrete industry an integrated and easy-to-adopt decarbonization platform, featuring a suite of CO2 mineralization equipment, software and services including carbon credits and environmental product declarations.

After a global search, I'm absolutely delighted to welcome S. Gabriel Carrero as our SVP of Sales & Marketing, adding a valuable voice on our Leadership Team,” said CarbonCure Chair & CEO Robert Niven. “Gabriel offers keen insights from his experience managing strategic marketing, sales and commercial operations for multinational organizations. Best of all, with his expertise in concrete admixtures, software and methods for gaining efficiencies in ready mix production, Gabriel’s strong concrete industry background matches up perfectly with our global growth strategy and mission.”

Carrero earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Tecnológica del Centro (UNITEC) and completed MBA coursework for Marketing Management at Universidad de Carabobo in Valencia, Venezuela. Carrero is currently based in Orlando, Florida with his wife and four children. Connect with him on LinkedIn or get in touch here.