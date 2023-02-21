Southern Sheeting Partners with APM Distribution to Offer A1 Fire Rated Ramco Boards to UK Customers

Southern Sheeting, supplier of specialist building materials to trade and domestic customers, has partnered with APM Distribution, the UK’s sole importer of products from India-based Ramco Industries, including its multi-purpose building boards.

Hilux 6 mm. Image Credit: Southern Sheeting

The agreement makes Southern Sheeting the official UK distributor and stockholder for the A1 fire rated (completely non-combustible) Ramco Hicem fibre cement boards and Ramco Hilux calcium silicate boards.

The new partnership represents a significant growth opportunity for Southern Sheeting, which is seizing the opportunity to introduce the products to its customers across the UK.

Ramco Hicem fibre cement boards are manufactured with cement, cellulose fibres and performance enhancing additives. They outperform other building materials on all performance criteria including strength and durability.

Hicem boards are resistant to water, pests and mould, and do not react to metals such as galvanised steel or copper. This makes them perfect for partitions, walls, ceilings, floors, rendered walls, roof underlay and panelling.

Ramco Hilux calcium silicate boards are made from siliceous and calcareous materials, reinforced with cellulose fibres. They have fantastic thermal insulating properties, which minimise heat transfer in buildings, keeping people warm and leading to energy savings.

Hilux boards are incredibly strong, have excellent acoustic properties and can be used for high strength and furniture load bearing applications. So, they are ideal for suspended ceilings, dry wall solutions, partitions, duct encasement, panelling, lattice work, cladding, fire rated and acoustic walls.

Paints, wallpaper, laminates, veneers, and ceramic tiles can all be applied directly to both Hicem fibre cement boards and Hilux calcium silicate boards.

Tony Hobbs, Managing Director at Southern Sheeting, said: “APM Distribution is extremely reputable and a family company, just like ours, so we have formed a very close, mutually beneficial working relationship. We see this new partnership as a coup for our business.

“Both variants of Ramco boards are high quality, versatile and incredibly cost efficient. They are already available on our website and will be popular with trade and domestic customers all over the UK.”

Source: https://www.southernsheeting.co.uk/