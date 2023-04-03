Komatsu, Komatsu Europe Expands Logistics Centre with New Warehouse Extension

A new warehouse expansion will provide additional storage space for Komatsu’s large and heavy weight spare parts, ensuring extra support towards a fast and steady supply of these Genuine Parts to customers across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Komatsu Europe headquarters and warehouse facilities in Vilvoorde, Belgium. Image Credit: Komatsu

The new extension covers an area of 10.000 square meters, increasing the total warehouse space in Vilvoorde, Belgium, to over 59.000 square meters. It is equipped with recent sustainable technology including 840 solar panels, already installed, to provide a yearly production of 32,499 MWh, for an estimated 3.323 tonnes of CO 2 reduction over 20 years. More than 1.000 additional solar panels will be installed in the coming year. Other high-tech features include light captures on the roof that rotate with the sun, floor heating, and a safe storage place and foam sprinkler system for hazardous or dangerous materials.

The expansion will facilitate support for the Electric Dump Trucks recently delivered to Scandinavia and it will enhance the efficiency of warehouse operations by increasing the inventory for large and heavy weight parts.

"We are excited to be expanding our warehouse facility in Vilvoorde," said Mr. Tadashi Maeda, President of Komatsu Europe. "This investment is a commitment to continue providing our customers with the highest level of service and support. The increased storage capacity will allow us to respond more quickly to our customers' needs, ensuring they quickly receive the parts they require."

The new extension is now fully operational. Komatsu Europe will continue to support customers with the highest quality products and services, while strengthening its position as a leading provider of mining, construction, and utility equipment and of Genuine Parts.

Quick facts and figures:

Komatsu activity started in Vilvoorde in 1973 with a 15.000 m² warehouse Inventory value of spare parts: 500 million € retail value

Total number of parts: 5 million +

Total quantity locations / line items: 230.000 in use / 250.000 maximum possible

Largest spare part weight: 24 tonnes

