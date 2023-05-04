REHAU and Hydro International Launch New Stormwater Management System

Polymer specialist REHAU has announced the launch of a new stormwater management system in partnership with water services company Hydro International.

Image Credit: REHAU

Flood damage in the UK is estimated to cost around £1.3 billion every year, with Storm Mathis the latest to usher in flood warnings and power cuts over the Easter period. With this challenge in mind, REHAU and Hydro International have been working in partnership since 2017 to help mitigate this risk year-on-year.

The latest development in this partnership arrives in the form of Stormbloc®, a new innovative stormwater management system designed and built thanks to the two companies’ expertise in the sector.

Stormbloc® is a lightweight, cost-effective geocellular attenuation system, ideal for SuDS (sustainable drainage systems) projects and specifically designed for landscaped areas, or areas with limited traffic loading such residential driveways.

Ben Puddy, Product Manager for Hydro International, comments, “The expansion of the Stormbloc® Optimum range with the launch of Stormbloc® enables use in a wider variety of areas and provides designers with a more cost-effective option, without compromising on functionality and maintenance. We are confident this new offering will allow designers and specifiers the option to use Stormbloc® for green spaces or light trafficked areas.”

Stormbloc® joins the established Stormbloc® Extra, and is comprised of only two main articles – the ground element and base plate – negating the need for side plates and facilitating rapid installation on site. The system is also fully customisable, with the length, width and height all adaptable to meet even the most demanding of drainage environments.

The solution’s stackable nature also allows it to be easily transported in large quantities or placed into storage with only a small footprint on site, while access for inspection and maintenance can be provided by adding Stormbloc® Inspect chambers and constructing a row of Stormbloc® Extra blocks through the tank.

Hydro-Logic® Smart Maintenance technology can also be integrated into the system, allowing for remote monitoring to provide real-time insight into sediment and/or water levels, sending automated alerts to notify users of when the Stormbloc® needs cleaning or if a blockage occurs. Data captured by the Hydro-Logic® Flexi Logger and sensors enable the owners to forecast future maintenance requirements and develop cost-effective maintenance plans.

In keeping with REHAU’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations, the new Stormbloc® system is manufactured in the UK and is typically made using around 80% recycled material. The solution is launching in April 2023 and will be available exclusively through Hydro International in the UK and Ireland.

Steve Richmond, Head of Marketing & Technical for REHAU Building Solutions, concluded: “The UK has experienced a major flood almost every year since 2007. Just last year, we weathered three storms – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – in the space of a single week, with Storm Mathis the latest to wreak havoc in 2023.

“This is clearly not a new problem, and one that must be approached with innovative solutions in order to be effectively remediated. With this in mind, Hydro and REHAU have listened to our customers and jointly developed our new Stormbloc® stormwater management system to meet the UK market requirements.”

For more information on Stormbloc®, visit www.hydro-int.com

Source: https://www.rehau.com/