Leading Producer of Sustainable Wood Reaffirms Its Commitment to a Greener Future in the Construction Industry

Kebony, a global leader in the production of sustainable wood, has today reaffirmed its status as a pioneer in the movement for a greener construction industry, with the launch of a new Sustainability Report.

The Raintree House. Image Credits: Studio Saxe, Kirsten Ellis

​​​​​​​The new annual Kebony Sustainability Report provides a transparent assessment of the Norwegian technology company's own sustainable credentials, and represents a blueprint for the global construction industry, one of the world’s most polluting industries, of strong commercial performance married with responsible environmental practices.

Using the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework, the Sustainability Report demonstrates Kebony’s continued commitment to improve its ESG performance year-on-year. The new data for 2022 builds upon the materiality analysis conducted in 2021, identifying two key pillars around which to improve the environmental impact of the company. These pillars include stepping up efforts to utilise wood sourced closer to key international markets, and exploring all possible routes towards reducing carbon footprint at each stage of the company’s manufacturing process.

Underpinned by a patent-protected chemical technology, Kebony produces an enhanced dually modified™ wood of superior quality that is environmentally friendly, durable, and beautiful, helping to tackle the global construction industry’s dependence on tropical hardwood and divert the deforestation of the planet’s precious carbon sinks.

Greenhouse gas emissions analysis demonstrates that Kebony has reduced emissions in every industry-approved Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 categories, at the same time as increasing their R&D spend to $1.5M across 2022, expanding the application and heightening the performance of the Kebony technology to new, locally sourced species of sustainable wood. The report also highlights the centrality of innovative wood products in tackling the climate crisis, with an estimated emissions saving of 143,000 metric tons of CO 2 had Kebony products been substituted in place of the total US and EU sales output of Ipe hardwood materials across 2022.

Providing both a transparent assessment of the past year, and looking forward to the future, the report outlines Kebony’s roadmap in place to investigate investments and operational requirements needed to meet net-zero by 2035, as well the planned launch this year into new research programme for natural, bio-based chemical products. These plans are representative of Kebony’s mission to secure tangible positive change for the global construction industry.

Reflecting on the publication of Kebony’s latest annual Sustainability Report, Jean-Baptiste Clavel, Chief Executive Officer for Kebony, commented:

‘’At Kebony, our unique technology has a proven track record of delivering important solutions to the global challenges of greenhouse gas emissions and the destruction of our world’s rainforests. Making a positive impact on the environment is a core value in our daily operations and organisation today, and will continue to drive our strategy, policy and practices as we look to revolutionise a sustainable future for the global construction industry.’’

Source: https://kebony.com/