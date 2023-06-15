Metsä Group to Build a Kerto LVL Wood Product Mill Worth EUR 300 Million in Äänekoski

Metsä Group has decided to build a new Kerto® LVL mill in Äänekoski for the production of beam and panel products used in the construction industry. Kerto LVL products significantly reduce the carbon footprint of buildings compared to many other materials. The value of the investment is EUR 300 million, and the mill is expected to begin production in late 2026.

Äänekoski Kerto LVL mill. Image Credit: Metsä Group

​​​​​​​The mill’s annual production capacity is approximately 160,000 cubic metres, which represents a 50 per cent increase in the company’s total Kerto LVL capacity. Kerto LVL production primarily serves the construction industry in the European market.

“Metsä Group’s mission is to efficiently process the wood of Finnish forest owners into renewable products for people’s everyday needs globally. We are investing in world-class mills that will ensure our competitiveness in a changing business environment and increase wellbeing in society far into the future. Our next investment will be in the production of Kerto LVL, which offers long-term carbon storage,” says Ilkka Hämälä, President and CEO, Metsä Group.

Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) is a construction material which combines material efficiency with the high added value of wood. Kerto LVL’s excellent technical performance makes it suitable for very versatile construction uses such as elements and modular construction.

“Most of the carbon footprint of construction comes from the building materials. The construction industry is now seeking more sustainable alternatives, so we are seeing growing interest in construction material based on renewable raw materials. Thanks to its material efficiency, Kerto LVL is a competitive and sustainable solution for the increasing use of wood in construction,” says Jaakko Anttila, Executive Vice President, Metsä Wood.

The new Kerto LVL mill will be on the Äänekoski integrated mill site, which harnesses the synergies such as energy production, logistics and mill services. The integrated mills can utilise 100 per cent of the side streams produced in the production of Kerto LVL, producing the maximum possible added value from the valuable raw material.

The new mill will have a direct employment impact of around 150 new jobs. It will also add some 200 person-years to its direct value chain. The employment impact of the construction phase is estimated to be approximately 1,000 person-years. The new mill will use around 400,000 cubic metres of log procured from Finland. Metsä Group currently produces Kerto LVL products in Lohja and Punkaharju in Finland.

Source: https://www.metsagroup.com/metsawood/