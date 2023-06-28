Transforming Interiors with Sustainable and Stylish Compo-SiL® Silicone Interior Construction Material

General Silicones (GS), a leader in the production of silicone products for over half a century, announces the newest application of their versatile and innovative Compo-SiL® technology – replacing traditional PVC vinyl wallpapers with sustainable and stylish Compo-SiL® silicone interior construction material.

​​​​​​​Interior Construction Material for the Building and Interior Design Industry

Leveraging the unique Compo-SiL® modified layer on silicone, GS provides a dual solution for printing and lamination. The digital printing advantage of Compo-SiL® allows for intricate designs to be directly printed onto the film by the customer on site. This benefit makes the Compo-SiL® silicone an ideal interior construction material, offering boundless design possibilities for any interior, from homes to businesses and even public facilities and hospitals. Whether choosing the transparent and printable film (TP series) or the vegan leather (VL series) with multiple texture options, customers can add a unique touch to their interiors while promoting sustainability.

Additional Functions Enhancing Health and Safety

Compo-SiL® offers the option for antimicrobial properties, providing a protective layer against bacteria and viruses. It has passed the industry benchmark antimicrobial tests, including ISO 22196:2011, JIS Z 2801: 2012, ISO 21702:2019, and ASTM G21 The ability to add protection against dangerous germs makes Compo-SiL® an excellent choice for spaces demanding higher hygienic standards, such as hospitals, children's rooms, or elevators. Moreover, customers can also opt for a flame retardant function, adding an extra safety layer to hospitals, public spaces, and the hospitality industry.

Pioneering a Sustainable Replacement for PVC

Vinyl PVC wallpaper have become popular, but they contain plasticizers and stabilizers that can emit harmful VOCs, contributing to indoor air pollution and potential health risks. They are hard to dispose of and release toxic gases during combustion.

In contrast, Compo-SiL® silicone interior construction material is made from silicone, the same material as sand. The production of silicone rubber has a low carbon footprint and does not include solvents or other harmful chemicals. Health-conscious and allergy-prone individuals can rely on Compo-SiL® as an alternative to PVC-based products.

The unique technology of Compo-SiL® sheets allows the sheets to be easily applied to walls and surfaces using standard adhesives, solving the problem of working with silicone-based materials for large-scale mass adaption of silicone-based products.

Durable and Easy to Clean

Known for its durability, Compo-SiL® silicone film is ideal for various applications, including wallpapering walls and ceilings. This versatile product offers a unique and durable silicone surface that's easy to clean, aligning with hygiene needs, especially in public spaces. A simple wipe with a damp cloth or sponge and a mild soap is all it takes to maintain cleanliness. The inertness of silicone to chemicals allows for Compo-SiL® interior construction material to be cleaned with detergents and antimicrobial cleaning agents where necessary.

The easy-to-clean surface makes Compo-SiL® interior construction material an ideal interior construction material for children's rooms at home, daycare, and kindergartens, as crayons and pens will not adhere to the silicone and are easy to remove.

In conclusion, Compo-SiL® silicone interior construction material sets a new trend in the interior construction material market, supporting the movement for greener infrastructure while offering style, safety, and sustainability. This innovative product is poised to redefine the building and interior design industry, steering it toward a greener future.

