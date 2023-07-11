Join Polyglass at the 101st Annual Convention and Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Expo

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, is thrilled to announce their participation and exhibit at the 101st Annual Convention and Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Expo July 13th – 14th 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Image Credit: Polyglass

As the largest regional roofing expo in the country, FRSA’s expo is expected to host over 230 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services, making the Expo a vital resource for any roofing and sheet metal contractor. The Expo is free for all roofing professionals and features educational seminars, the Foundation Auction, and special events.

This year at Polyglass’ Booth #407, you will have the opportunity to connect with experts and learn about Polyglass innovations and technologies. When you stop by their booth you can grab a drink at the Bloody Mary bar, enter into a giveaway for a cooler, and ask about Club Premio and the Polyglass Contractor Program.

The featured products that Polyglass will showcase at this year’s show include:

Polyflash ® 1C - When combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Polyester, this one-component, moisture-cure silane modified polyurethane flashing compound seals a wide range of roofing and waterproofing details, including walls, curbs, vents, roof drains, pitch pans and unusually shaped penetrations.

1C - When combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Polyester, this one-component, moisture-cure silane modified polyurethane flashing compound seals a wide range of roofing and waterproofing details, including walls, curbs, vents, roof drains, pitch pans and unusually shaped penetrations. Commercial Roofing Systems - Polyglass provides flexible, custom-designed roof system configurations for commercial roofing. From self-adhered membranes to energy efficient liquid roof coatings, Polyglass products can accommodate a wide range of roof types, surfaces, climates, and weather conditions.

*New Product* Polyanchor HV – A nailable anchor sheet specially designed for the temporary protection of steep-slope roofs in areas prone to high winds. Designed with ANCHORTIGHT Technology ™ , PolyAnchor HV uses a strong bituminous bonding surface combined with a special tear resistant fiberglass mat to provide superior wind uplift resistance.

, PolyAnchor HV uses a strong bituminous bonding surface combined with a special tear resistant fiberglass mat to provide superior wind uplift resistance. And Much More!

Join Polyglass at this year’s Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Expo. Register today or contact Polyglass to learn more about their innovative roofing and waterproofing products.

Source: https://polyglass.us/