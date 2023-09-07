Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

AMADA WELD TECH Highlights Welding and Process Monitoring Technology at The Battery Show

Sep 7 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

AMADA WELD TECH announces that it will promote its battery and EV welding technologies at The Battery Show, September 12-14, 2023, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. On display in Booth 2537 will be the WL-P300A laser processing workstation, and the UB-4000A linear DC welding power supply paired with the TL-188B-EZ weld head and WM-200A IIoT-ready networked resistance weld monitor.

Image Credit: AMADA WELD TECH

WL-P300A is a Class 1 laser processing workstation optimized for marking on a range of metals (CRS, Copper, and Aluminum). Integrated with a IR fiber laser, it is ideal for making permanent, machine-readable marks on a variety of materials. The laser may also be used for welding of small components and has proven to connect battery tab to cylindrical Li-ion cells. Standard options include an XY table, rotary stage, cover gas module, fume extraction, bar code reader, and camera systems to tailor the machine to your specific processing needs.

The UB-4000A is a 200-4000 Amp linear DC resistance welding control that features four feedback modes, precise waveform control, and fast rise time. Weld energy may be programmed in current, voltage, power, or V-A in increments as short as 0.1 milliseconds. The power supply will be paired with the TL-188B-EZ pneumatic weld head, which operates at speeds exceeding 3600 welds per hour. This precise, low-inertia, force-fired weld head has a narrow vertical profile that exerts 5 to 100 lb (22-445 N) of force.

Complementary to the resistance welding system will be a live demonstration of the new WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked monitor. The monitor will collect high-resolution waveform data from the UB-4000A/TL-188B-EZ, which can be used for instantaneous comparison of good/bad signals, for statistical analysis of the process, and provide a means for manufacturing traceability. AMADA WELD TECH will also show a range of handheld and desktop weld process monitoring solutions to aid in production.

Source: https://amadaweldtech.com/

