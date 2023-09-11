Construction and Architecture Professionals Invited to Specialist CPD Seminars

Tecbuild, specialist distributors of renders, flooring and remedial damp proofing solutions, is inviting architects, building surveyors, civil engineers, architectural technologists, and building control officers to attend two free CPD seminars.

Image Credit: Tecbuild

In association with acoustic and thermal insulation specialists Cellecta and one of Europe’s largest PIR insulation manufacturers Unilin Insulation, the seminars take place between 8am and 1.30pm at Exeter Racecourse on Wednesday 27th September and at The Alverton Hotel in Truro on Thursday 28th September.

Attendees will receive a presentation about the legislation and sound proofing regulations that are covered in Part E of the building regulations, and how to ensure compliance. The seminar will discuss using pre-completion testing and robust detail applications, as well as implementing acoustic principles for design solutions that are suitable for floors, walls and ceilings. A discussion will also be had on the installation of underfloor heating in traditional screeded floors and dry boards.

Additionally, a seminar will be held about achieving energy targets and accounting for embodied carbon. This will discuss the introduction of the Future Homes Standard, embodied carbon, RIBA’s 2030 Climate Challenge, and insulation specifications, as well as Part L of the building regulations, which covers the provisions that need to be made for the conservation of fuel and power in buildings by limiting heat gains and losses.

Phil Northey from Tecbuild commented:

“Cellecta and Unilin Insulation are leading industry names and we’re delighted to be holding these two free training seminars in association with them. The sessions provide attendees with an in-depth opportunity to be updated on the latest industry regulations and get direct information from experts. We look forward to welcoming those working in the industry who are keen to enhance their knowledge.”

Source: http://www.tecbuild.co.uk/