Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Wood Offers Tangible Pathways to Reduce CO2 Emissions of Construction

Tackling climate change calls for radically changing the materials we build with. Metsä Wood explores and develops wood-based solutions that complement and replace carbon-intensive construction materials, considerably lowering the CO2 emissions of buildings. Innovation plays a key role on the path towards net zero infrastructure.

Image Credit: Metsä Wood

Adding Wood Where It Makes a Difference

The built environment is estimated to account for 37% of CO2 emissions worldwide. Rigorous re-engineering of how we build is needed as the amount of raw materials used for construction is predicted to double by 2060 – with steel and concrete being already major contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Most of the carbon footprint of construction comes from the building materials. The construction industry is now seeking more sustainable alternatives, so we are seeing growing interest in construction material based on renewable raw materials,” says Jaakko Anttila, Executive Vice President at Metsä Wood.

Using wood originating from sustainably managed forests in construction is an efficient way to lower the weight of the building and the CO2 emissions throughout the life cycle. By replacing steel and concrete with wood emission savings can be achieved without compromising the structural performance, fire or sound insulation qualities. Wood also has unique carbon storing qualities, and using wood instead of concrete allows the construction process to reduce its dependence on the extraction of non-renewable resources like sand and gravel, which are associated with detrimental effects to biodiversity. The storage time of biobased carbon in wooden construction elements can be further extended by reuse models.

Sustainability for the Builders of Tomorrow

Metsä Wood is currently developing different kinds of solutions with its partners to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings and to increase the carbon storage capabilities. For example, the company has initiated a cross-industry collaboration to create synergy benefits by combining concrete and wood in future building structures.  It has been estimated that a hybrid wall element combining concrete and Kerto® LVL can achieve up to 70 percent lower carbon footprint compared to traditional concrete wall element.

“Metsä is actively investing in the future. In many applications our products replace fossil and other non-renewable materials and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is an important global climate action. We are increasing the production capacity of long-life wood products which have carbon-storing benefits.” says Maija Pohjakallio, VP Climate and Circular Economy at  Metsä Group.

Source: https://www.metsagroup.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metsä Wood . (2023, September 14). Wood Offers Tangible Pathways to Reduce CO2 Emissions of Construction. AZoBuild. Retrieved on September 14, 2023 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23415.

  • MLA

    Metsä Wood . "Wood Offers Tangible Pathways to Reduce CO2 Emissions of Construction". AZoBuild. 14 September 2023. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23415>.

  • Chicago

    Metsä Wood . "Wood Offers Tangible Pathways to Reduce CO2 Emissions of Construction". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23415. (accessed September 14, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Metsä Wood . 2023. Wood Offers Tangible Pathways to Reduce CO2 Emissions of Construction. AZoBuild, viewed 14 September 2023, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23415.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »