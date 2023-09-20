Join Polyglass at Western States Roofing Contractors Association Expo!

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the Western States Roofing Contractors Association (WRE) 2023 at the Paris Las Vegas September 24-25, 2023.

Recognized as the leading regional roofing and waterproofing event in the U.S.A., the 2-day show features educational seminars, keynote speakers, tournaments, events, demonstrations, and networking opportunities for industry professionals. There is a free pass for contractors to walk through the exhibit!

Polyglass is proud to showcase at booth # 329. When you stop by the booth ask Polyglass experts about innovative products and technologies and learn about Club Premio, Polyglass’ Contractor Loyalty and Rewards Program.

Also, be sure to check out Polyglass’ live demo Sunday, Sept. 24th at 3:30pm, featuring our Stick ‘N’ Coat systems, a variety of cost effective and energy saving roofing options. These systems are made with quality materials and offer a solution for multiple substrates, budgets, and warranty needs.

The featured products that Polyglass will showcase include: · Elastoflex SA V – Elastoflex SA V membrane is a premium, self-adhered elastomeric base ply roofing product manufactured using patented ADESO® Dual-Compound Self-Adhering Technology, whereby a “true” Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) modified asphalt compound is applied on the top layer and an aggressive self-adhesive compound is applied on the bottom layer. Elastoflex SA V membrane is built with a high performance reinforced fiberglass mat to ensure excellent dimensional stability.

Polyglass LS MAX - Polyglass LS MAX is a self-adhered waterproofing membrane with a polyester reinforced surface fabric compatible with a liquid applied membrane system. Utilizing ADESO® dual compound self-adhered technology, Polyglass LS MAX features a polymer modified bitumen upper compound and a proprietary self-adhesive SBS (elastomeric) compound on the bottom. A split release film that protects the self-adhesive compound allows for easy application.

Polystick® XFR – Fire-Resistant Self-Adhered Underlayment with patent pending Burn-Shield Technology providing superior fire resistance. Approved for environments up to 265°F and for application under metal roof panels, asphalt shingles, and mechanically attached tiles.

Polyflash® 1C - When combined with PolyBrite Reinforcing Polyester, this one-component, moisture-cure silane modified polyurethane flashing compound seals a wide range of roofing and waterproofing details, including walls, curbs, vents, roof drains, pitch pans and unusually shaped penetrations. And much more!

Source: https://polyglass.us/